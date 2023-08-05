Wordle today August 5 answers & hints (Wordle #777)

Wordle #777 answer for today, August 5, is here, and it is a common word in electronic engineering. This five-letter word means an electrode that is positively charged and releases electrons. It is a bit of a hard guess especially compared to yesterday's solution, however, if you are well-versed in electronics, it'll be an easy guess. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer.

Wordle August 5 answers

The Wordle (#777) answer for August 5 is ANODE.

Anode is a noun that refers to the positively charged electrode that releases charge. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of it is:

The positively charged electrode by which the electrons leave an electrical device. The negatively charged electrode of an electrical device, such as a primary cell, that supplies current.

Synonyms of anode are electrolytic cell, vacuum tube, and thermionic vacuum tube. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

A red wire is often attached to the anode.

Wordle hints for today, August 5

The Wordle #777 hints for today, August 5, are as follows:

#777 starts with the letter A

#777 ends with the letter E

#777 contains the letter N

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

