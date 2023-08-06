Wordle today August 7 answers & hints (Wordle #779)

Wordle #779 answer for today is here and while it is common in everyday nature, this particular name of it is rarely used. The five-letter noun is a synonym for a small river or stream, originating from the Germanic word brūcan. The answer might be a hard guess, but the double use of the letter O means players can guess two of the letters with a single guess. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 7 answers

The Wordle (#779) answer for August 7 is BROOK.

Brook is a noun and a name for a small stream. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of is:

A small stream.

Synonyms of brook are stream, small river, and streamlet. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The Lake District boasts lovely lakes and babbling brooks.

Wordle hints for today, August 7

The Wordle #779 hints for today, August 7, are as follows:

#779 starts with the letter B

#779 ends with the letter K

#779 contains the letter O

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.