Wordle today August 8 answers & hints (Wordle #780)

Wordle #780 answer for today August 8 is here and it shines a light on the dark part of the society. This five-letter word consists of double use of the letter L, and used for people who activewly seek out to harm or intimidate others, be it mentally or physically. Compared to yesterday's option, this is a reletively easy guess. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 8 answers

The Wordle (#780) answer for August 8 is BULLY.

Bully is a noun used for a person actively seeking to harm or intimidate others, both physically and mentally, whom they consider vulnerable. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of is:

A person who habitually seeks to harm or intimidate those whom they perceive as vulnerable.

Synonyms of bully are persecutor, oppressor, and tyrant . Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

He is a ranting, domineering bully.

Wordle hints for today, August 8

The Wordle #780 hints for today, August 1, are as follows:

#780 starts with the letter B

#780 ends with the letter Y

#780 contains the letter L

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.