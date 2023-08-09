Wordle today August 9 answers & hints (Wordle #781)

Wordle #781 answer for today, August 9, is here, and it is an interesting word. The five-letter noun is used for someone who shares affectionate feelings, usually used in the context of a romantic relationship. Compared to yesterday's solution, this is a relatively easy guess, and with that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle August 9 answers

The Wordle (#781) answer for August 9 is LOVER.

Lover is a noun that means to share an affectionate feeling for anything. The word can be used in a generalized sense as being affectionate toward a thing or in a more specific case of being in a romantic relationship with someone. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of the word is:

A partner in a romantic relationship outside marriage. A person who likes or enjoys a specified thing.

Synonyms of lover are devotee, admirer, and partner. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

I think she had a secret lover.

Wordle hints for today, August 9

The Wordle #781 hints for today, August 9, are as follows:

#781 starts with the letter L

#781 ends with the letter R

#781 contains the letter O

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

