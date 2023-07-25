Wordle today July 26 answers & hints (Wordle #767)

Wordle #767 for today July 26 is here and it sure is something close to the chest. This five-letter organ is essential for any living being to survive and is responsible for taking oxygen to every nook and cranny of the body. Originating in the old Germanic language, this noun is familiar to all and might just be one of the easiest puzzles. WIth that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Wordle July 26 answers

The Wordle (#767) answer for July 26 is HEART.

The heart is a primary organ that pumps blood throughout the body. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of heart is:

A hollow muscular organ that pumps blood through the circulatory system by rhythmic contraction and dilation. In vertebrates, there may be up to four chambers (as in humans), with two atria and two ventricles.

Synonyms of the heart is the ticker. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

My heart missed a beat

Wordle hints for today, July 26

The Wordle #767 hints for today, July 26, are as follows:

#767 starts with the letter H

#767 ends with the letter T

#767 contains the letter A

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

