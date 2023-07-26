Wordle today July 27 answers & hints (Wordle #768)

Wordle #768 for today July 27 is here and it is something to dance to the tune of. Compared to previous answers, this five-letter noun has a very modern origin in the 1950s, which was used to mean a specific type of music or club. It is quite a common word used in reference to the 70s, along with bell-bottom jeans and the hippie movement for peace. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Wordle July 27 answers

The Wordle (#768) answer for July 27 is DISCO.

Disco is a type of pop music popularised in the 1970-80s. The clubs where people danced to that specific type of music, were also referred to as Disco. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of disco is:

A style of pop music intended mainly for dancing to, typically soul-influenced and melodic with a regular bass beat, popular particularly in the late 1970s.

Synonyms of disco are discotheque, nightclub, and cabaret. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

We hired a disco, which played really cheesy music but it was perfect.

Wordle hints for today, July 27

The Wordle #768 hints for today, July 27, are as follows:

#768 starts with the letter D

#768 ends with the letter O

#768 contains the letter S

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

