Wordle today July 28 answers & hints (Wordle #769)

Wordle #769 for today, July 28 is here and it is best described as the embodiment of a culture. This five-letter noun finds its origin in ancient Greek and is quite a hard one to guess.

The word is rarely used in modern English, instead replaced by its synonyms - sprit or atmosphere. With that being said, let's take a closer look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle July 28 answers

The Wordle (#769) answer for July 28 is ETHOS.

Ethos is best described as the culmination of a culture or an era. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of ethos is:

The characteristic spirit of a culture, era, or community as manifested in its attitudes and aspirations.

Synonyms of ethos are spirit, character, and atmosphere. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

A challenge to the ethos of the 1960s

Wordle hints for today, July 28

The Wordle #769 hints for today, July 28, are as follows:

#769 starts with the letter E

#769 ends with the letter S

#769 contains the letter O

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

