Wordle today July 29 answers & hints (Wordle #770)

Wordle #770 for today July 29 is here, and it sure is a twisted one. This five-letter adjective is often used for a specific shape or pattern, be it for hair or fries. Compared to yesterday's answer, today's is quite easy to guess, as it is a very commonly used word. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answers and hints.

Wordle July 29 answers

The Wordle (#770) answer for July 29 is CURLY.

Curly is an adjective used to describe something that is curved. It is often used in reference to something like 'curly hair' or 'curly fries', to discuss a specific structural factor for those. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of curly is:

Made, growing, or arranged in curls or curves.

Synonyms of curly are wavy, curling, and curled. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

My hair is just naturally thick and curly.

Wordle hints for today, July 29

The Wordle #770 hints for today, July 29, are as follows:

#770 starts with the letter C

#770 ends with the letter Y

#770 contains the letter U

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

After you're done with today's Wordle, you can check out the answers for today's LoLdle or Quordle here.