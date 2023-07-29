Wordle today July 30 answers & hints (Wordle #771)

Wordle #771 for today July 31 is here, and it is an interesting choice of word. This five-letter verb is used to describe a part of daily routine, involving hygiene. Compared to yesterday's option, today's puzzle answer is a relatively easy guess, if one considers their daily action. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle July 30 answers

The Wordle (#771) answer for July 30 is BATHE.

Bathe is a verb used to indicate the act of cleaning oneself, by submerging in water. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of bathe is:

Wash by immersing one's body in water.

Synonyms of bathe are wash, clean, and soak. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

She was advised to bathe or shower daily.

Wordle hints for today, July 30

The Wordle #771 hints for today, July 30, are as follows:

#771 starts with the letter B

#771 ends with the letter E

#771 contains the letter T

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

