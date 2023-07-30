Wordle today July 31 answers & hints (Wordle #772)

Wordle #772 for today July 31 is here, and it sure has a flair about it. While this five letter word may be mistaken to have a modern origin, it is actually derived from the Latin word stilus. Today's answer may not be as easy as yesterday's, but it isn't a hard guess if one keeps up with the world of fashion. With that being said, let's take a look at today's answer and hints.

Wordle July 31 answers

The Wordle (#772) answer for July 31 is STYLE.

Style is a noun used to mean a very particular aspect, be it a way of doing things or way of presenting oneself. According to Google Dictionary, the meaning of style is:

A particular procedure by which something is done; a manner or way. A distinctive appearance, typically determined by the principles according to which something is designed.

Synonyms of style are manner, design, and fashion. Here's how you can use it in a sentence, per Google:

The official is styled principal and vice chancellor of the university.

Wordle hints for today, July 31

The Wordle #772 hints for today, July 31, are as follows:

#772 starts with the letter S

#772 ends with the letter E

#772 contains the letter L

How to play Wordle

To play Wordle, follow the steps below:

Head over to the New York Times website homepage for the game. You can create or connect a New York Times account to keep track of your progress in the game. However, this is completely optional. On the page, you'll be greeted by a grid that you can use to guess the word and a keyboard to enter possible guesses. After each guess, the letters indicate if you're any closer to guessing the correct word. If a letter remains gray, then the word does not contain it. If a letter turns yellow, the word contains it, but its position is incorrect. If a letter turns green, it means the word contains that letter, and you have placed it in the correct position. The game's objective is to guess the word in as few attempts as possible. After guessing it correctly, you can click on share and publish your results on your social media account.

