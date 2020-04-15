World of WarCraft: Jump Into This Week's PvP Brawl - Deep Six

World of WarCraft - Who has your six in this six vs. six brawl?

Deep Six will put you and your group to the test — running April 14-21.

About PVP Brawls

Every other week, a new PvP Brawl will be available to players looking for something just a little different. Each Brawl will offer a variety of modes, rules, and scenic changes to the usual Battleground gameplay, and you’ll find them in the Group Finder tool (hotkey “I”) in the Player vs. Player tab. Just like Random Battlegrounds, you’ll receive a reward for achieving victory.

Cooking Impossible Resource Race

Nomi is hosting a Pandaren Chili Cookoff in the Valley of the Four Winds between the Alliance and the Horde! The first to bring Nomi all of the required ingredients wins.

February 4–11

June 9–16

October 13–20

Temple Of Hotmogu Resource Race

Enter the Temple of Kotmogu for this fast-paced match. For a whole new twist, players will be able throw the Orb of Power to friendly players in a game of hot potato. Beware, they’ll also gain the debuffs along with the orb so choose wisely. We’re turning things up (to 11) by changing resurrection time to a quick 5 seconds. Who will be able to hold on to the power to claim victory?

February 19-25

June 23–30

October 27–November 3

Southshore Vs.Tarren Mill Warfare

Originally introduced as a part of the World of Warcraft 10-Year Anniversary event, this Brawl harkens back to the early days of WoW PvP, with an epic battle between the two towns of Tarren Mill and Southshore. In this game of war, you’ll need to work as a team and deplete your foes’ resources to claim victory.

March 3–10

November 10–17

Packed House Warfare

We’ve put more PvP in your PvP! In Packed House, there’s nowhere to hide as you face not 2, not 3, not 5, but 15 adversaries in this 15 vs. 15 Arena battle.

March 17–24

July 21–28

November 24–December 1

Classic Ashran Warfare

Classic Ashran is an open-ended tug-of-war battleground with special events around the zone, including quests and events.

March 24–31

July 28–August 4

December 1–8

Comp Stomp Resource Race

Jump into Arathi Basin for a head-to-head for battle against AI opponents in this classic battle.

March 31–April 7

August 4–11

December 8–15

Deep Six Resource Race

Deep Six pits teams of six players against each other in three iconic Battlegrounds: Warsong Gulch, Silvershard Mines, and Temple of Kotmogu. Each Battleground offers a little variation on the traditional format, such as flags that are a bit closer in Warsong Gulch, less carts to keep track of in Silvershard Mines, and only two orbs within the Temple of Kotmogu.

April 14–21

August 18–25

December 22–29

Frozen Arathi Basin Resource Race

Put away your bathing suit, pull out your parka, and enter a winter wonderland as the Arathi Basin you know and love gets a fresh coat of ice and snow. You'll be racing your way between the farm, stables, mine, lumberyard, and blacksmith through piles of snow and over a - mostly - frozen lake. One more thing: the weather forecast calls for a bit of fog of war. We hope you're prepared for the weather.

April 28-May 5

September 1-8

Gravity Lapse Resource Race

Gravity getting you down? Step into the Eye of the Storm and be prepared for a whole new en-lighten-ing experience. Every minute, players on the battlefield will find themselves launched into the air, only to gently fall toward the ground again in a perpetual aerial ballet as they try to accrue enough resources to take the win home for their team.

May 12–19

September 15–22

Warsong Scramble Capture The Flag

Do you have a flag? Warsong Gulch has always been the scene of an epic capture-the-flag battle, but what happens when you can capture your enemy’s flag without your own at base? Or if there are multiple flags at each base? Find out when you step into this PvP Brawl! We’ve also added a few more power-ups to the field of battle to stir things up a bit. To win, your team will need to be the first to capture 10 flags.

May 26–June 2

September 29–October 6