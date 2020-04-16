World of WarCraft Classic: Zul’Gurub and More Now Available!

Within the jungles of Stranglethorn Vale, distant drums beat in an ancient ritual.

Calling forth the Blood God, Hakkar to the ancient troll city of Zul’Gurub.

Beyond the jungle, ancient emerald dragons rise, the insidious Silithid begin to swarm, and perhaps the most dangerous sport of all gets underway: the Stranglethorn Vale Fishing Extravaganza.

Zul’Gurub

Deep within the jungles of Stranglethorn, an ancient troll city full of untold peril awaits. Do you have what it takes to delve into its mysteries? Assemble a band of hardy explorers and make your way to Zul’Gurub a max-level, 20-player raid instance with 120 new rare and epic items to procure from its verdant tree-lined avenues and lost temples.

Raid Bosses: 13

Level: 60

Location: Stranglethorn Vale

Reputation: Zandalar Tribe

Instance Reset: 3 Days

Getting There

The entrance to Zul’Gurub is located just east of Lake Nazferiti in Stranglethorn Vale. Horde players can fly into Grom’gol Base Camp and travel east past the lake to reach the dungeon. Alliance players will need to travel south from Duskwood and then head east at the lake.

Boss Encounters

13 total boss encounters await within Zul’Gurub, with four of those available on a rotating basis as part of the Edge of Madness encounter, which allows access to one of these bosses per reset.

Before you face Hakkar, you’ll first want to first defeat his five priests to improve your odds of success. If left alive, they’ll lend their powers to the Blood God, making him near unstoppable. They can be defeated in any order, and each has a chance to drop rewards your party may find useful in your journey through Zul’Gurub.

High Priest Arlokk High Priest Jek’lik High Priest Mar’li High Priest Thekal High Priest Venoxis. Bloodlord Mandokir Jin’do the Hexer Gahz’ranka Edge of Madness (Each available once weekly)

Gri’lek

Hazza’rah

Renataki

Wushoolay

10. Hakkar

To The Victor…

Great rewards are waiting within Zul’Gurub, including 5 epic pieces of gear that can be earned through quest rewards with enough reputation with the Zandalar Tribe. If fortune favors you, you can also collect the Swift Razzashi Raptor and Swift Zulian Tiger mounts.

Check out Wowhead’s guide for more information.

The Dragons of Nightmare

Something is amiss in the Emerald Dream. Immense dragons of the Green Dragonflight have been sighted guarding the portals at the Great Trees . . . but these noble creatures have been imbued with an ominous new presence, bereft of the peace for which Ysera is known. To confront these Dragons of Nightmare, you’ll need to call forth your staunchest allies—for their powers are formidable, and they will not hesitate to crush any who draw near.

Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza

Grab your fishing pole (and your sword)—the Stranglethorn Fishing Extravaganza is about to get underway along the coasts of Stranglethorn Vale! Early on the appointed day, friendly neighborhood goblins will visit Ironforge and Orgrimmar to inform aspiring anglers of the grand tournament and give instructions on how to participate. At the appropriate time, a shout will ring out across Stranglethorn to bait your hooks and cast your lines!

The Stirring of The Silithid

The arid sands of Silithus are shifting. Something is awakening beyond the wall to the south. Aid the Druids of the Cenarion Circle as they delve into the mysteries of the desert, and seek the answers behind the Twilight Hammer’s mysterious presence in the area. Discover more about the alien creatures known as the Silithid as you explore their hives. Many new endeavors await the high-level adventurer!