World of WarCraft: Noblegarden Springs to Life This Week! April 13-19

Noblegarden springs to life April 13 through April 19. Spring into action so you don’t miss any of the holiday fun!

Don your bunny ears and hunt for eggs, eat delectable chocolate, collect toys, pets, and more.

The great feast of Noblegarden has long been celebrated by the races of the Alliance and recently adopted by those of the Horde. During this joyous event, it is customary for the nobles and lords from each race to hide coins, candy, and the occasional treasures within special eggs painted to look like wildflowers. These eggs are then scattered around major cities for the citizenry to find.

When: April 13-19

Where: Visit Azure Watch, Dolanaar, Goldshire, Kharanos, Brill, Razor Hill, Bloodhoof Village, Falconwing Square, or Shattrath City to join in the festivities.

Currency: Noblegarden Chocolates are used as currency during this holiday to purchase garments, mounts, pets, and other special rewards. These can be collected by completing quests and opening the eggs found in the event areas.

Holiday Activities

Daily Quests

The Great Egg Hunt rewards you with money, a small amount of experience, and a Blossoming Branch in exchange for Brightly Colored Shell Fragments gathered during your travels.

Egg Hunting

Search around Azure Watch, Dolanaar, Goldshire, Kharanos, Brill, Razor Hill, Bloodhoof Village, Falconwing Square, or Shattrath City for these (mostly) well-hidden Brightly Colored Eggs. To help you get to them more quickly, you’ll want to purchase an Egg Basket from the Noblegarden merchants and vendors to increase your speed and beat the competition.

Brightly Colored Eggs will often contain delicious chocolate you can eat or use to purchase items from the Noblegarden merchants and vendors including, toys, costumes, and mounts. These eggs can also contain a variety of special items.

The Noble Gardener's Hearthstone summons a flurry of springtime critters to whisk you away.

Here are some of the items you could either find in Brightly Colored Eggs or purchase from vendors with Noblegarden Chocolates:

New Toy: Noble Gardener’s Hearthstone

New Appearances: Blue Spring Circlet, Brown Spring Circlet, Yellow Spring Circlet

Mounts: Swift Springstrider

Pets: Mystical Spring Bouquet, Spring Rabbit’s Foot, Noblegarden Bunny

Costumes and Fun Items: Festival Garments, Blossoming Branch, Egg Basket, Spring Flowers, Noblegarden Egg

Consumables: Mages can purchase the Tome of Polymorph: Rabbit in exchange for 100 Noblegarden Chocolates.

Noblegarden Finery

Show off your style by strutting your stuff through town while wearing some of the great Noblegarden fineries. These can either be found within Brightly Colored Eggs or purchased from the merchants and vendors.

Achievements

Completing 8 Noblegarden Achievements will reward the title “the Noble” and count toward the What a Long Strange Trip It’s Been meta-achievement.