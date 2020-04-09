World of Warcraft: Shadowlands - New expansions, Class updates and much more

World of Warcraft is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game released in 2004 by Blizzard Entertainment.

There’s plenty to learn about World of Warcraft’s next expansion, and we’ve rounded up the latest news here to help you.

Sylvanas Windrunner, fallen leader of the Horde, has pierced the veil between Azeroth and the realm of the dead, setting in motion a series of events that threaten to upset the cosmic balance between life and death. Azeroth’s heroes will confront the wonders and horrors of the afterlife as they deal with the consequences of Sylvanas’ actions.

Shadowlands Developer Update

The whole team has been hard at work transforming the vision we laid out for Shadowlands into a reality, and we can’t wait to share our progress in the upcoming alpha.

Shadowlands: A look at Covenant Class and Signature Abilities

In Shadowlands, players will ally with one of four Covenants, each granting unique powers, abilities, and other benefits to aid them on their dangerous journey through the realms of death.

Shadowlands Class Updates

As Azeroth’s champions prepare to traverse into the Shadowlands, they will gain powers both new and forgotten to take on the horrors that reside in the realms of death. Here’s a first look at class changes to come.

Shadowlands Update: Bastion and the Kyrian Covenant

The next expansion, World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, has been announced along with a reveal of the new zone—Bastion—and the Kyrian Covenant!

Shadowlands: Adventure awaits in the new starting experience

Adventure awaits in Azeroth in an all-new starting experience arriving with Shadowlands. Available to both veteran players and new, this introductory excursion is a great way to begin forging your path through the world.

Pre-Purchase Shadowlands

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is now available for pre-purchase in-game and through the Blizzard Shop.