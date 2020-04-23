World of WarCraft Shadowlands Preview: Revendreth and the Venthyr Covenant

In Shadowlands, Azeroth’s heroes journey into the realm of the dead after Sylvanas Windrunner tears open the veil between life and death. As they explore four otherworldly zones—Bastion, Maldraxxus, Ardenweald, and Revendreth—players will meet the Covenants that rule the afterlife realms in the Shadowlands. Your final destination in the narrative arc is the shadowy realm of Revendreth.

Welcome To Revendreth

You arrive with urgent news for Sire Denathrius, the Master of Revendreth and ruler of the Venthyr. The realm is in a midst of a rebellion caused by the anima drought that’s swept over the Shadowlands. The only thing more meaningful than your survival is your discretion — you’ve walked into a den of secret keepers who are all ears as much as they are all teeth. If you are to deliver this message and save these lands you must play court and trust your instincts, for the Venthyr don’t always mean what they say and your new fickle friends can quickly turn into formidable foes.

All souls who are sent to Revendreth receive a Sinstone. Any misdeeds you’ve committed in life are inscribed upon this tombstone along with your true name. Keep its location secret and do what you must to purge any vile thing etched upon it.

Place Of Pride

Revendreth is made up of seven distinct districts, each presided over by a Harvester — powerful Venthyr who have upheld the ways of this place since creation to encourage spirits to repent for their past sins. Those who are successfully reformed are presented with a choice: Return to Oribos to be sent on to another afterlife, or remain in Revendreth and become one of the Venthyr. As for those who resist redemption? They’re banished to the Maw.

Some of the Venthyr’s practices are questionable but be warned: Dissenters disappear in these dark lands.

Home to the most decadent Venthyr loyal to Sire Denathrius, the Castle Ward is dangerous to any who are unwilling to side with the Master. The nobles who reside in the inner citadel are the oldest Venthyr and have earned their place in the shadow of The Master and are kept in order by the Countess, Harvester of Desire.

When greeting the Master, show your respect by addressing him by his honorifics: Sire Denathrius, Master of Revendreth, King of the Venthyr, First Blooded, Commander of the Stoneborn, and The Fangs of the Shadowlands

Hail a carriage to enjoy a tour of Revendreth while you rest your weary feet or hooves.

Ruled over by the Fearstalker, Harvester of Dread, the Forest Ward is comprised of hunting grounds where the Venthyr leach pride (in the form of anima) from their victims. Extraction is simple: Give victims a sense of hope and freedom then hunt them down; a harsh lesson in humility.

The first steps of Azeroth’s champions within Revendreth are in the Village Ward, Darkhaven. Lorded over by the Harvester of Envy, this humble hamlet is full of wishful dredgers and Venthyr who aspire to be welcomed into the aristocrats residing in the Castle Ward. Downwind of Castle Nathria, its citizens look on enviously as they toil away in the refuse of soul waste and desiccation of reality while the anima drought decays this place away.

Castle Nathria

Looming above all is Sire Denatrius’s fortress, Castle Nathria. This ancient stronghold houses the Master, his loyalists and—if you listen to the traitorous rebels—something sinister that could shatter societies across the Shadowlands. . .

Revendreth’S Inhabitants

Meet the denizens of Revendreth.

Venthyr

The vampiric Venthyr are the punishers of the unworthy and seek to rehabilitate the sinful souls sent to them by the Arbiter. Souls who are successfully rehabilitated are either sent to another realm to serve for eternity or may choose to become a Venthyr and continue the cycle as an instrument of repentance.

The Stone Legion

Carved by the Stonewright and infused with anima, vigilant Stoneborn serve their masters as soldiers with a sense of infallible loyalty forged over a lifetime of fighting side by side.

Stoneborn: These brutish gargoyles fight off the Venthyr’s enemies with an array of martial weapon skills to bludgeon enemies or use their unparalleled mobility to outflank them.

Gargons: Chiseled in the image of things that go bump in the night, these vicious quadrupeds prowl the cobblestone streets of Revendreth to maintain order, by fear or force.

Dredbats: Patrolling the skies, dredbats dutifully alert their Stoneborn brethren to attack intruders, but are more than capable of turning adversaries into lifeless husks.

Dredger

Borne of the primordial muck, this browbeaten workforce serves the Venthyr with a can-do attitude for any menial task from sweeping floors to sacrificing themselves for entertainment.

Sire Denathrius

The Master of Revendreth, the calculating and methodical Sire Denathrius created the Venthyr in his likeness, forging them from the souls of the redeemed. Ancient beyond measure, the founder of Revendreth is one of the most powerful beings in all the Shadowlands. He beseeches Azeroth’s champions to help him quell the rebellion that threatens to destroy their way of life.

Prince Renathal

Once a popular courtier within Denathrius’ Court, Prince Renathal was the first Venthyr crafted by the Master’s own hand. But all that changed when the anima dried up. Convinced that the Master is behind the drought, he rallied a formidable force to lead a rebellion to succeed Sire Denathrius and make the anima flow once more. But one has to wonder if Prince Renathal might prove to be no different than the tyrant he seeks to overthrow.

General Draven

Once leader of the Stoneborn, General Draven turned his back on his kin to lead Prince Renathal’s forces against Sire Denathrius.