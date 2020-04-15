World of WarCraft Shadowlands Preview: Torghast, Tower of the Damned

The Shadowlands Torghast experience is in a true alpha state.

It is not yet feature complete and many design decisions are still being made.

At the heart of the Maw lies Torghast, Tower of the Damned, a cursed otherworldly prison where the wickedest souls in the universe are locked away. Highly replayable and inspired by roguelike games, heroes are invited to explore its ever-changing halls and chambers and do battle with the minions of the Jailer, Torghast’s vile ruler. Those who brave its trials can claim legendary treasures and help free the heroic spirits wrongfully trapped within.

Due to our desire to get pointed feedback on class-specific Anima Powers, we are only testing a few classes at this time. When it becomes available to play on the alpha, the following classes will be available for testing: Demon Hunter, Mage, Priest, and Warlock. We will keep you updated on when other classes are introduced.

Torghast is an otherworldly place, with an ever-shifting interior. There are many areas to discover, and at this time players will be able to explore Skoldus Halls and Fracture Chambers.

Skoldus Hall

Warden Skoldus oversees this wing of Torghast. He is a cruel warden who uses rats, dogs, and other beasts to torment his quarry.

Fracture Chambers

Prisoners from Maldraxxus are held here, their bones broken over and over again. With the player's help, they escape their cells and assault their captors.

Your Mission

With every floor, enemies will become stronger but you’ll also become more powerful by using temporary skills called Anima Powers. Levels will also become more complex the higher you climb—the first few floors will have a simple layout, but higher up you’ll be dealing with traps, puzzles, and locked doors that will require keys held by ruthless enemies.

Always Changing

These dynamic wings change their layout each time you step inside, and they can also be influenced by the Jailer’s command—changing the types of enemies you encounter and the Anima Powers available for you to choose between.

Every time you enter the tower you will need to explore it; don’t rely on memories of past ventures lest you get lulled into trap or ambushed by a horde of enemies!

The Power Of Anima

Anima Powers grant you the incredible strength needed to take on the Jailer’s more challenging allies. They will often directly improve one of your Covenant class or signature abilities, modifying it with powerful properties for you to wield. Anima Powers can be found hidden in corners, tucked away in phylacteries, or carried on the bodies of the Jailer’s servitors. Keep an eye out for powers that interact with one another in interesting ways!

Anima Powers can also be found while discovering an area, be on the lookout for floating anima orbs as you make your way to the next floor.

Phantasma And Vendors

Sometimes enemies will drop Phantasma, a currency that is unique to Torghast. You may also find Phantasma from Anima Powers or breakable objects. Your Phantasma all disappears as soon as you leave Torghast. Occasionally, you may find a Broker, a Phantasma vendor within Torghast, who will allow you to spend your Phantasma to buy Anima Powers, along with other consumables that will aid you on your run.

Deaths And The Tarragrue

By and large, your failures in Torghast are measured in deaths, not with a timer. Dying repeatedly alerts the Tarragrue, a lumbering iron-clad creature that will appear at the level’s entrance and slowly move toward its end. If he sees any heroes, he will chase down and kill them. If he reaches the end of the level or kills all the players in the level, your run ends and you are thrown out of Torghast.

The Tarragrue cannot be defeated, but there are whispers that it is possible to slow him—if only for a moment.

Legendary Rewards

As you climb the tower, you may discover a floor that contains a Legendary chest. Inside you’ll discover reagents to craft legendary items that can be taken to a mysterious rune sage who will help you build legendary items. You are in full control—you can choose which type of equipment you’ll make and what powers will go in them to make them truly your own.