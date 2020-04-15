World of WarCraft Weekly Bonus Event: Battlegrounds

Steel yourself for Battleground combat all this week!

This week you gain 50% more Honor in Battlegrounds.

Seven Days On The Battleground

All this week, heading to the Battlegrounds will net you some extra Honor along with bonus loot for completing this week’s quest. To enter the fray, open Group Finder (hotkey: "I") and then select the Player vs. Player tab. Next choose Quick Match, select Random Battlegrounds or Random Epic Battlegrounds, and hit the Join Battle button—you’ll be matched up with other players and sent to one of these 12 battlegrounds:

Alterac Valley

Arathi Basin

Ashran

Battle for Gilneas

Battle for Wintergrasp

Deepwind Gorge

Eye of the Storm

Isle of Conquest

Seething Shore

Silvershard Mines

Temple of Kotmogu

Twin Peaks

Warsong Gulch

Weekly Quest

Before you get started, Chronicler Shoopa in Zuldazar and Chronicler Toopa in Boralus have a quest for you. You can also pick up the quest from within the Adventure Guide. Win four random Battlegrounds, and you’ll be rewarded with 5 Marks of Honor and a Radiant Azerite Core token (base 750 AP).

Battleground Buff

A New Event Every Week

The Bonus Events system consists of a rotating schedule of different activities, currently scheduled to run each week beginning on Tuesdays. Each Bonus Event grants a passive bonus to a particular game activity and offers a once-per-event quest with a noteworthy reward for accomplishing a related goal. The in-game calendar can serve as your one-stop reference for the event schedule. The Adventure Guide also offers a direct link to active Bonus Events, allowing you to easily accept any associated quests.