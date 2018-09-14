Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA 19 Player Ratings: World's best XI according to ratings

Adhiraj Rathore
Feature
427   //    14 Sep 2018, 14:51 IST

Gamescom 2018 Press Day
The craze will kick off soon.

Every year we wait for EA's latest edition in what seems like a never-ending football bonanza. FIFA 19 is almost upon us and in the past one week, EA have revealed the overall ratings for our favourite players for this years' edition. With the World Cup having recently concluded there have been a lot of movers and shakers in the FIFA stakes.

Get all the latest FIFA 19 Player Ratings only at Sportskeeda.

For the first time in the long history of the game, this is the first time that both Ronaldo and Messi have the same rating, a whopping 94. The world's best XI is often a contentious issue, but if these ratings are anything to go by, it's a pretty straightforward team.

Here they are:

Defence

David De Gea (Manchester United, GK): 91

David De Gea is the World's best keeper according to FIFA

United fans rejoice! Their number 1 is finally the World's number 1. With a massive 91 rating and stats such as 94 reflexes, it will take a pretty special effort to beat him in goal. Much tougher than it was at the World Cup at least.

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, RCB): 91

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the world (Liverpool fans and Dejan Lovren will beg to differ) and his ratings have proved it yet again. An absolute beast to play with.

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid, CB): 90

Your rock at the back.

Off the back of an impressive season with Atletico, winning the Europa League and the Super Cup, Godin is back amongst the best. He will be difficult to get by and a threat from set pieces.

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus, LCB): 89

The best Italian on the game is a defender, stereotypes!

If your ideal defence doesn't include an Italian who is a Juventus defender you don't know football. FIFA agrees with me. That 91 defence means you are not getting past him.

Midfield


Neymar (PSG, RM): 92

Brazil's best. (Not at the World Cup)

A pacey dribbler who can score goals. Also known as Neymar in FIFA language. Have fun bamboozling unsuspecting strangers in your Ultimate team match ups.

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City, CM): 91

City's Ginger Genius

He can pass, he can dribble, he can shoot and defend. He is also the best outfield player in the Premier League according to many. Thanks a lot, Guardiola!

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, CM): 91

The best midfielder around.PERIOD.

Currently, the best player in Europe and prospective Ballon d'Or winner. The midfielder to rule them all. Croatia's captain fantastic.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea, LM): 91

Belgium captain and dribbler extraordinaire

Just look at that pace and dribbling. Money back from EA if you can't go past a player with Eden in your team.

Attack


Lionel Messi (Barcelona, RS): 94

Magic

The man, the myth, the legend. 96 dribbling, I repeat, 96 dribbling. The opponent might as well play without a defender.

Luis Suarez (Barcelona, CF): 91

El Pistolero is deadly on the ball

If those shooting, dribbling and physical stats don't get you excited for him as an ideal striker. Well. *sigh*

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus, LS): 94

The poster boy

FIFA's poster boy who gave them a huge headache by moving to Juventus after they kicked off their marketing based on his goal against the Old Lady. They seemed to let it slip though, making him the most overpowered of them all. Pace, shooting, dribbling and physicality, might as well start a goal down when playing against him.

Love to write about: Observations and analysis related to Football. Manchester United FC. Fantasy Football Tips and Trends. Would love to hear from you all. Always open to feedback. Lets be more informed together.
