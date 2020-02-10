World's first 2v2 Cricket Multiplayer in WCC Rivals now live

WCC Rivals 2v2 multiplayer

WCC Rivals is an award-winning mobile cricket game that secured Best Live Game award at IAMAI GATO ’19 and the runner up Studio Game of the Year at IGDC Awards 2019. It is one of the most downloaded games on Mobile and one of the most popular cricket games right now.

WCC Rivals – the first full-featured real-time multiplayer cricket game on mobile with many other firsts. The game introduced the first-of-its-kind E-sports lobby where tournaments can be conducted and the first spectator/caster’s Mode in the cricket simulation genre, and on February 6th, 2020, WCC Rivals achieved a new milestone in the genre, by becoming the first-ever mobile game in the world to feature 2v2 real-time cricket multiplayer!

WCC Rivals 2v2 game trailer

WCC Rivals boasts plenty of glorious features that make the game a standout from the crowd. The game’s Spectator/Caster’s Mode that enables Camera switching during live game-play, resulting in a unique broadcast style experience, enabling users to create incredible cricket gaming content for mass viewership, is a hit among avid streamers. Hundreds of handcrafted and motion-captured animations accurately model batting, bowling, fielding and umpiring. Users will witness real-time, edge-of-the-seat action for when to run, dive, slog and intuitive bowling controls.

A comprehensive player upgrade system allows users to improve their batting, bowling and fielding attributes. This pushes players to strive for greatness and to be the best in the game. Players can prove their worth by attaining tiers for their progression that starts from Novice and goes all the way to Supreme (50 in total).

