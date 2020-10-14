Byron Daniel Bernstein, aka Reckful, was an Israeli-American Twitch streamer and professional esports player who was famous for his achievements in World of Warcraft.

Reckful died by suicide on 2nd July this year, leaving all his fans and the entire community in grief.

Reckful had previously admitted to being a victim of depression, which could be traced back to his elder brother Guy's death by suicide in July 1995.

Heartbroken. Still in shock, I've dreaded that this day could possibly come. RIP Byron, I love you — Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) July 2, 2020

Reckful was one of the first streamers I subbed on Twitch, and while we haven't talked a lot in the past few years, I enjoyed my time a lot with him esp. back in the HS days at events and gatherings.



RIP @Byron <3 — Amaz (@Amaz) July 2, 2020

Reckful's legacy in World of Worldcraft

Reckful was one of the best World of Worldcraft players as he finished as the top seed for six seasons in a row. He was also the first player to reach the "3000 rating" and win the MLG (Major League Gaming)'s World of Warcraft championship in 2010.

Reckful first emerged on YouTube in the month of October in 2012 and was soon ranked fourth in The Gazette Review's list of top ten richest streamers, with a reported net worth of $1.5 million along with an average viewership of 50,000 in his streams.

Blizzard pays respect to Reckful with NPC in World of Warcraft

After his untimely demise in July, Blizzard added an NPC, a rogue trainer named Reckful, to the beta version of the game in honor of the streamer.

According to World of Warcraft's Gamepedia:

"A rogue trainer is an NPC that offers rogues the opportunity to train abilities and reset their talent points. A general rule-of-thumb for finding the local Rogue trainer is to search the city's taverns or shadier establishments."

Reckful's NPC now stands permanently inside the Cathedral of Light, a World of Warcraft landmark.

It is easy to understand why the developers at Blizzard chose this spot to include Reckful in the new patch as it was at this very spot that the community had gathered to pay tribute to the streamer after news of his demise.