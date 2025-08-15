Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5 gameplay and combat improvements, explored

Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5 is here, and the developers have been teasing these gameplay and combat tweaks for a while now; they’ve finally arrived, and they hit where it matters. The update officially dropped for PC on August 12, 2025, with the console version following on August 14. It’s not just a balance tweak patch, either; this one reshapes how the game feels in moment-to-moment combat.

From faster get-up animations in combat to smarter healing windows, plus behind-the-scenes prep for even bigger changes later, this Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5 update feels like it’s been built with actual player feedback in mind.

All new gameplay and combat improvements in Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5

Gameplay still from Wuchang Fallen Feathers (Image via 505 Games)

Faster get-up animation

One of the most noticeable changes in Patch 1.5 is the adjustment to invincibility frames during Wuchang’s get-up animation. Previously, getting knocked down by bosses like Commander Honglan or the Ming General could be fatal. They’d hit you once, send you to the ground, and by the time you were halfway up, they’d already be attacking again. Against late-game enemies like the Phantom Judge or Crimson Spear General, it was even worse; you’d be stunned into oblivion.

Now, not only is the get-up faster, but you also gain control over when to trigger it. Instead of spamming the button the moment you fall, you can time your recovery to function like a dodge. This is a huge advantage in fights where enemies perform follow-up charge or slam attacks. For example, the Ming General’s overhead smash or Honglan’s spear rush can be completely avoided by delaying your stand-up and using the i-frames to slip past the attack.

It requires some practice, but once you master the timing, you’ll see your survival rate increase significantly.

Also read: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers review - A Soulslike masterpiece with Eastern elegance

Healing animation

Another minor update in Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5 with a big effect: Wuchang’s healing animation has been accelerated. On top of that, the recovery animation after drinking can now be cancelled into a dodge. That means you can heal and still escape danger if an enemy closes in too fast during gameplay.

Before, the game gave you tiny healing windows, and bosses were relentless. Now, paired with the improved get-up mechanic, there’s far less frustration during intense fights.

Enemy AI and animation adjustments

Some NPCs and enemies have had their animations, values, and level design tweaked. While the patch notes don’t go into exact details, these changes target overly repetitive or spam-heavy attack patterns. Certain enemies, like those mask-throwing dancer types, might now be easier to stagger or interrupt.

In addition, some NPCs have new dialogue lines to help complete specific plot threads. The devs also mentioned plans to further optimize exhaustion animations in future updates to improve the flow of story moments in gameplay.

Chapter 4 fixes and ending bug patch

A faction bug in Chapter 4 has been fixed with the Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5, and its level design has been adjusted. There’s also a dialogue order correction between Fang Yao and He Youzai. This previously blocked players from reaching certain endings, namely “Bound by Fate’s Threads” and “Dream’s Sweet Deceit.”

For players who quit their first run during this chapter, especially those running feathering or magic-only builds, this is a good reason to give it another try.

Combat flow tweaks

Wuchang against an enemy (Image via 505 Games)

Impact resistance for some monsters has been reduced in the Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5, making it easier for light weapons to interrupt attacks early on. Some long-standing combat frustrations have been addressed:

Spike traps now have longer intervals, meaning you won't get caught in multiple back-to-back.

now have longer intervals, meaning you won’t get caught in multiple back-to-back. Landmine damage has been reduced in Chapters 2 and 3, and there are fewer mines overall in Chapter 3.

Enemy stagger tolerance has been lowered for certain monsters, making lighter weapons far more effective in early and mid-game.

Later in the game, you can now chain light attacks after spells or weapon skills to suppress enemies during gameplay. This change in Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5 update directly addresses the late-game problem where only heavy attacks could stagger enemies in combat.

Trap and landmine balancing

Spike trap trigger intervals have been increased thanks to Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5, giving you more room to react during your gameplay. Landmine damage in Chapters 2 and 3 has been reduced, and Chapter 3 specifically has fewer mines overall.

Elevator and respawn improvements

One small but surprisingly satisfying change: elevator speeds are now tripled while Wuchang is waiting on them. It’s still tied to loading times, so not every elevator is lightning-fast yet, but it’s a noticeable improvement when backtracking after a death.

Even more exciting, the patch includes backend work to allow respawning directly at a boss fight entrance instead of trekking from the nearest shrine. It will remove one of the most tedious parts of Soulslike design: the “walk of shame” back to the boss.

That wraps up our guide on Wuchang Fallen Feathers Patch 1.5 gameplay and combat Improvements. For more articles on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

