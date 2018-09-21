WWE 2K19: Hits and Misses

WWE 2K19 seems to be great this far

WWE 2K19 marks the return of the 2K WWE franchise as a successor of last year's WWE 2K18.

The cover this year features the WWE Champion AJ Styles. The game is set to release on October 9 and on October 5 for gamers who pre-ordered its deluxe edition.

The game thus far looks promising and great. Details of the game are nearly announced. Just 15 days are left before the game is available to play. Let us talk about the best and worst of WWE 2K19:

Hit: The return of the 2K Showcase

The 2K Showcase has returned after three years

With WWE 2K19, we are going to see the return of the 2K Showcase mode. For the first time since WWE 2K16, we would be able to play 2K Showcase mode.

This year's showcase mode features Daniel Bryan's career story Bryan Danielson to his retirement to his in-ring return at WrestleMania. It includes a total of 11 matches excluding a hidden match as a highlight of his WWE career. This far, the Showcase mode looks promising.

2K Showcase mode's return also makes sure that the Hall of Fame 2K Showcase mode might also return after a two-year absence. We will see what 2K says about that.

Miss: Where is the Face-Sheamus?

What was this Sheamus doing at WrestleMania 28?

If you have watched the second trailer of the WWE 2K19 Showcase mode, you might have noticed a difference between the reality and what the game shows us.

What was the Irish heel-Sheamus doing at WrestleMania 28? Hadn't he been with this attire since 2015? During WrestleMania 28(2012), Sheamus used to be a face that everyone used to cheer with his old hair and beard.

But now, WWE 2K19 features a different Sheamus. It is not good especially when we have different attires for wrestlers like Randy Orton, Triple H, Chris Jericho, The Miz, Batista and more. They could have easily created one for Sheamus too. Is WWE trying to make us forget about the old Sheamus?

