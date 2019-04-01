×
WWE News: WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge announced for WrestleMania week

Pratyay
ANALYST
News
250   //    01 Apr 2019, 23:42 IST

WWE 2K19
WWE 2K19

2K games made a massive announcement earlier today regarding the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge during WrestleMania week. Four finalists from around the world will take part and will be coached by WWE Superstars including Kofi Kingston, Big E, Paige and The Miz.

The event will be hosted on April 5th and the finale will be streamed on multiple social media platforms.

Since the launch of WWE 2K19 millions of fans from around the world have competed in the Million Dollar Challenge. Participants had to beat the Million Dollar Tower in WWE 2K19 before sending in a video of them saying how they could beat AJ Styles in a one-on-one match.

2K released the following press release with the full details:

$1 Million on the Line in WWE® 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge During WrestleMania® Week
NXT® TakeOver Pre-Show to Include Event Finale, with Viewing Available Through FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, WWE and 2K Digital Platforms
New York, NY – April 1, 2019 – 2K today announced details surrounding activity for the WWE® 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge – the capstone event for WWE® 2K19, the latest addition to the flagship WWE video game franchise – taking place during WrestleMania® Week. Four finalists from around the world will compete – with support from WWE Superstar coaches Kofi Kingston® and Big E® of The New Day®; Paige®; Ember Moon® and The Miz® – for the opportunity to challengeWWE 2K19 cover Superstar AJ Styles® to a one-on-one match in the video game with $1 million on the line.
All WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge activities will be hosted throughout the day on Friday, April 5, including:
Semifinals: Taking place at WrestleMania Axxess® at approximately 1:00 p.m. EDT, with competition highlights on UpUpDownDown™, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods®’ preeminent gaming YouTube channel, as well as WWE 2K on Facebook and Twitter;
Finale: Taking place during the NXT® TakeOver Pre-Show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY and streamed at approximately 6:30 p.m. EDT on the following digital platforms:
FOX Sports digital platforms, including FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, Caffeine TV, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube;
WWE Network and WWE on YouTube;
WWE 2K on Facebook and Twitter;
The finale can also be watched on-demand on USANetwork.com.
“Embracing ‘Never Say Never’ – the campaign theme for WWE 2K19 – is exactly what these finalists have accomplished in the virtual ring,” said AJ Styles. “My journey as the game’s cover Superstar has been absolutely incredible, and it’s all now leading to an epic showdown at Barclays Center, with the WWE Universe able to watch all the action in a variety of ways. The WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge finale will be nothing short of phenomenal.”
Following the launch of WWE 2K19 in October 2018, the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge saw fans from around the world – including the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific – enter the competition. After completing the in-game WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Tower and submitting promotional videos highlighting how they could potentially defeat AJ Styles in a one-on-one matchup, Gregory Davis from Jacksonville, Fla.; Stephan T. Benson from Philadelphia, Pa.; David Hoey from Sydney, Australia and Roman Droßard from Pfalzfeld, Germany were selected from all global entries as the competition’s four finalists heading to WrestleMania.
“As WrestleMania approaches, we can’t wait to watch our four finalists compete – with the help of their WWE coaches – for incredible bragging rights and a potential match against AJ Styles on a massive worldwide stage,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing for 2K. “The WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge is sure to deliver an authentic and action-packed experience; get ready for the ultimate showdown in person or through our offerings with Fox Sports, NBCUniversal, WWE and 2K-owned channels!”
