WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge Winner Has Done Work For WWE

What's the story?

During the NXT TakeOver: New York pre-show Stephan Benson, also known as The Golden Voice won the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge and crushed the competition. However, fans are complaining that Benson has done work for WWE.

In case you didn't know...

In a Facebook group called PWFU: Pro Wrestling Fans United, a fan found the contest winner's Facebook profile. In his profile, the winner cites himself as announcer/hype man at WWE Live events in Philly at Xfinity Live.

The heart of the matter

During NXT TakeOver New York pre-show, Benson came out to The Miz's theme music. He was head to toe in all gold everything. From his hat, down to his shoes. You would have thought he would have come out to Goldust's theme. After AJ Styles came out; Benson started talking smack.

If in fact, the contest winner has done work for WWE, this can cause a backlash that he has done work for the company and participate in this event. Not only did he participate, or I should say he dominated the competition and won the challenge to face AJ Styles for the one million dollars.

Benson made short work of "The Pheonimal One." Styles can be seen frequently on Xavier Woods YouTube show Up Up Down Down. This left fans shocked because Styles is known to be a gamer. During and after the match, Benson went on to run his mouth. Corey Graves could be seen annoyed with Benson.

What's next?

The fans in thePWFU: Pro Wrestling Fans United Facebook group were not happy once this information was made aware that the winner has done work for the WWE. There is no word if WWE will address this issue. What do you think of this? Let us know in the comments section.

