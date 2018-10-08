×
WWE 2K19: Top 5 opponents for Ronda Rousey in Universe mode

Kredy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
285   //    08 Oct 2018, 14:45 IST

<p>

WWE 2K19 Standard Edition will hit the stores on 9 October 2018 for PC, Xbox One and PS4 while the Deluxe and the Wooooo! editions were released four days early on 5 October 2018. This year's game is unlike any other WWE 2K game as it features a massive roster of over 200 superstars, including Ronda Rousey, John Cena and Romain Reigns, along with some of the greats of the past. Furthermore, the game also features a tonne of improvements to the gameplay, reworking the in-ring action, animations and player movements, bringing the game one step closer to authentic WWE action.

The Universe mode makes a return to the game, where one could create their own matches and storylines for a truly immersive experience. As Ronda Rousey (the highest-rated female superstar in the game) makes a debut in this game, one would want to definitely create a host of matches and storylines that revolve around the successful title defence of the Raw Women's Champion, and in this article, let us look closer at the five superstars you must battle while playing as Ronda Rousey.

#5 Ember Moon - 81 Overall

E

Ember Moon has established herself as one of the most proficient superstars in the business. She has laid waste to many of the top talents, including the former women's champion Alexa Bliss.

Using the customisation abilities of the game, one could set up a classic feud between Ember Moon and Ronda Rousey that would involve a slew of interesting confrontations along with a host of match types. One could build up a deeply personal rivalry between the two before they face off against each other at a pay-per-view for the Raw Women's Championship.

