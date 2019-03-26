×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE 2K20: 5 Superstars who should be featured on the showcase mode

Pratyay
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
10   //    26 Mar 2019, 10:59 IST

The Undertaker
The Undertaker

WWE 2K20 will come out later this year and the showcase mode will look to follow up 2K19's excellent journey through the career of Daniel Bryan. Who should WWE have as part of the WWE 2K20 showcase?

Here are the 5 best options for the Showcase mode of WWE 2K20:

#5 Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus
Trish Stratus

We haven't ever gotten a showcase mode in a WWE game that follows the career of a female WWE legend and 2K20 could be the year to start with women headlining WrestleMania for the first time.

The honor should go to Trish Stratus, one of the all-time greats. She helped pave the way for women's wrestling to come where it is today along with Lita. Stratus and Lita also were the first women to main-event an episode of RAW. There are a number of huge matches from Stratus' career 2K could include including her Mania classic against Mickey James.


#4 Batista

Batista
Batista

Batista will wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania next month which makes 'The Animal' another great candidate for WWE 2K20's showcase mode. From the start of his career on WWE's weekend shows to his run with Reverend D-Von, his time in Evolution and then exploding as one of WWE's top singles stars - a showcase mode on Batista can be one of the most meaty 2K has ever produced if they decide to go with it.


#3 The Undertaker

The Undertaker
The Undertaker

This is obviously one of the big ones 2K need to consider for next year's installment but the big problem will be streamlining it - which moments from the Deadman's career should they include, which WrestleMania matches should be a part of it etc.

If 2K nail this, WWE 2K20 can be sold on the back of this showcase mode alone. The Undertaker is one of the best to step inside the squared circle and has legions of fans all over the world.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Shield WWE The Undertaker Roman Reigns WWE 2K
Pratyay
ANALYST
WWE 2K20: 5 Things we need to see
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K19: 5 storylines that could have been a part of the 2K Showcase mode
RELATED STORY
WWE Wrestlemania 35 - Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar | Universal Title Match - WWE 2K19
RELATED STORY
WWE 2K20: 6 Superstars who could be the cover star
RELATED STORY
How AEW Wrestling TakeOver WWE (WWE 2K19 Custom Story)
RELATED STORY
WWE Fantasy match-up: Nikki Bella, John Cena & Kalisto vs Roman Reigns, Sasha Banks & Brock Lesnar (2k19 game play)
RELATED STORY
WWE: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose(The Shield) vs Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Drew McIntyre | Falls Count Anywhere Match
RELATED STORY
WWE: Top 10 Funny Entrances In WWE 2K19!
RELATED STORY
WWE Fantasy match up-John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor & Randy Orton vs Cesaro, Seth Rollins, Triple H, The Miz
RELATED STORY
5 Things you didn't know about WWE Video Games
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us