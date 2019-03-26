WWE 2K20: 5 Superstars who should be featured on the showcase mode

The Undertaker

WWE 2K20 will come out later this year and the showcase mode will look to follow up 2K19's excellent journey through the career of Daniel Bryan. Who should WWE have as part of the WWE 2K20 showcase?

Here are the 5 best options for the Showcase mode of WWE 2K20:

#5 Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus

We haven't ever gotten a showcase mode in a WWE game that follows the career of a female WWE legend and 2K20 could be the year to start with women headlining WrestleMania for the first time.

The honor should go to Trish Stratus, one of the all-time greats. She helped pave the way for women's wrestling to come where it is today along with Lita. Stratus and Lita also were the first women to main-event an episode of RAW. There are a number of huge matches from Stratus' career 2K could include including her Mania classic against Mickey James.

#4 Batista

Batista

Batista will wrestle Triple H at WrestleMania next month which makes 'The Animal' another great candidate for WWE 2K20's showcase mode. From the start of his career on WWE's weekend shows to his run with Reverend D-Von, his time in Evolution and then exploding as one of WWE's top singles stars - a showcase mode on Batista can be one of the most meaty 2K has ever produced if they decide to go with it.

#3 The Undertaker

The Undertaker

This is obviously one of the big ones 2K need to consider for next year's installment but the big problem will be streamlining it - which moments from the Deadman's career should they include, which WrestleMania matches should be a part of it etc.

If 2K nail this, WWE 2K20 can be sold on the back of this showcase mode alone. The Undertaker is one of the best to step inside the squared circle and has legions of fans all over the world.

