WWE 2K20: Developers address game problems on social media, promise solutions

"Whaddaya mean the game is buggy?"

It's no secret that the latest WWE video game title, WWE 2K20, hasn't been... well... warmly received. As a game itself, it's actually perfectly passable.

However, whether it's due to a rushed schedule or because the game switched studios early in the development cycle or... whatever... the game was also released with a number of technical issues. And it hasn't gone unnoticed by the fans.

Well, that fan response has also not gone unnoticed, especially by 2K Games. And the publisher has responded. This just recently went up on the WWE 2K20 Twitter account.

"We are listening closely to the feedback that's been shared regarding WWE 2K20 and are aware of the concerns some players are reporting. We're working hard to investigate these concerns and address them as necessary. We expect to have an initial patch ready in the next two weeks, with others to follow. Stay tuned to WWEGames social media channels for more information."

We've played the game itself (and we'll have a full review very soon), and while it's actually a lot of fun, it certainly has its share of problems - to put it mildly. Still, it's not the nightmare some are making it out to be.

A good patch or two, plus the addition of the first episode of 2K Originals (coming October 28th and included with the game if you pre-ordered or purchased the Deluxe Edition), should make for a better experience.

So, since you guys are going to anyway, feel free to share your comments on WWE 2K20 in, you know, the comments section down below.

Are you confident that 2K can patch these problems? Are you still looking forward to Bump in the Night? Sound off and let us know what you think.

