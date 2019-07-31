WWE 2K20: First images released; cover reveal date announced

Brock Lesnar and Bayley in WWE 2K20

What's the story?

One of the most eagerly awaited games for WWE fans is WWE 2K, which allows fans to play with their favourite Superstars on a gaming console.

This year's WWE 2K20 promises to be better than the last edition, and WWE have wowed fans with the first images of the game.

In case you didn't know...

WWE 2K series of games is, by far, the most popular pro wrestling video game series and 2K20 will be the seventh instalment of the game under the '2K' brand.

The heart of the matter

WWE released a statement with the first images of WWE 2K20, while also giving more details about the game:

The first look at WWE 2K20 has been released in advance of next week’s cover reveal and first gameplay footage next. The image, unveiled Wednesday morning, is an image of SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley making her entrance, and provides a clear look at the new game’s graphics and detail. The cover will be revealed next Monday, Aug. 5, alongside the first footage from the upcoming release.

The first image of WWE 2K20 released by WWE Games on their Twitter account is that of SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The screenshot is of her before entering the ring, with her trademark inflatable Bayley Buddies on the left and right of her.

Bayley in WWE 2K20

WWE Games released a photo Brock Lesnar, who looks as menacing as ever, and fans quickly noticed a difference between the previous iteration of the game, WWE 2K19, and this year's one, WWE 2K20.

Brock Lesnar in WWE 2K20

Here’s a side-by-side of Brock Lesnar in #WWE2K19 & in #WWE2K20. Brock looks a lot more slim & toned in #2K20 but that’s just my opinion. What do you guys think?



(Also keep in mind that the 2K20 image is a “bullshot” so that’s why it looks far better than 2K19, lighting wise) pic.twitter.com/2DnPrf3Wcf — Brandon Collymore (@itsbrandonde) July 31, 2019

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella, posted a photo and a sneak peek at how 2K20 is going to look like, recently on Instagram.

What's next?

The cover star of 2K20 will be announced on August 5.