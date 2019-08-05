WWE 2K20 News: WWE 2K20 Deluxe & Collector's Edition Revealed; All You Need To Know

WWE 2K20

2K today announced details surrounding WWE 2K20 premium product offerings.WWE 2K20 has two premium editions, namely, the Deluxe and Collector's Edition. Here are the details:

About the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition

Players who purchase the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition, available in both physical and digital varieties at participating retailers, will receive in-game bonuses for the PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC. Offering more than 35% in savings, the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition includes the following items:

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

video game with Deluxe Edition packaging; Accelerator - Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart - Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

additional Attribute Points and Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus free Boosts, free Tokens and free Deluxe Tokens; Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Originals content packages (more details to be announced); Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™(more details to be announced);

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

About the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition

Players who purchase the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition at participating retailers will also receive in-game bonuses for the PS4™ system and Xbox One. Offering more than 40% in savings, the WWE 2K20 Collector’s Edition is available in physical format only, features a 20th Anniversary of SmackDown theme and includes the following items:

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Collector’s Edition packaging;

Kickstart - Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Originals content packages (more details to be announced); Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

Physical collectibles including:

Exclusive WWE SmackDown! Ring Skirt Relic Piece (2002-2008)

Limited Edition WWE SmackDown! Legend Autographed Plaque (Kurt Angle™, Rey Mysterio® or Edge®)

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards.

