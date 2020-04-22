WWE 2K20

With a Metacritic rating of no higher than 45, it's safe to say that WWE 2K20 wasn't the most... acclaimed of the series. Sadly for 2K, that poor reception has also lead to poor sales, and next year's iteration of the game is now in doubt (although, to be fair, with circumstances the way they are right now, the future of pretty much any unproduced piece of entertainment is in doubt).

So, what happened? How did things go haywire for the normally anxiously anticipated sports entertainment simulator?

Well, that's what we're here to look at today. Keep in mind, this is being written by someone who actually really liked the title when it first released and still enjoys it to this day. But, even with my own rose-colored glasses, I can see obvious problems when they are obvious.

So, with that in mind, here are 5 things that went wrong with WWE 2K20.

#5. A sudden change in developers

The Yuke's logo.

For years - years - Yuke's were the team in charge of developing the WWE 2K franchise, from the early PlayStation titles all the way up to 2K19. However, for whatever reason, Yuke's and 2K had a falling out and sudden the publisher was in need of a new developer. Enter Visual Concepts.

Visual Concepts are by no means some fly-by-night operation. They are the team behind some of the best sports titles of all time, including the legendary NFL 2K and 2K1 on the Sega Dreamcast - considered two of the best American Football games ever made.

They're also the team that handles 2K's successful NBA 2K line. They also aren't strangers to the WWE 2K series, either - they've assisted Yuke's in the development of the line ever since 2K purchased the rights to the license from a bankrupt THQ.

So, they were pretty much the obvious choice to take over the project after Yuke's left. But, here's the thing. Assisting a studio and taking over from them all together are two different things. The 2K/Yuke's split happened during the development of the game, which meant that Visual Concepts were also working on a pretty tight deadline.

So, no, we're not hanging the blame for whatever went wrong with 2K20 entirely on the VC team. They actually did the best they could with the situation they were handed. But, it's clear that the chaos that ensued when Yuke's split contributed heavily to the problems of the game.