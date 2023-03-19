WWE 2K23: Complete list of available Legends, ranked

WWE 2K23 provides a large list of playable characters at launch that players can enjoy across the various match types available. While some are already available, others must be unlocked by playing the game or purchasing the Season Pass. This includes the WWE Legends with this year's iteration of the long-running franchise.
Legends are iconic wrestlers who defined their generation with their moves and performance on the microphone. They are a beloved part of every WWE fan's history with the franchise. The official description for these characters states:
"The WWE’s storied history is loaded with Legends who defined their respective generations with iconic matches, which you can recreate in WWE 2K23. Relive your favorite WWE moments and take control of Legends in WWE 2K23."
Everything you need to know about the currently available Legends in WWE 2K23
As showcased on the official website for the game, the entire ranked list of WWE Legends currently available in WWE 2K23 is as follows:
- 96 – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin
- 96 – The Rock
- 95 – Undertaker
- 94 – Hulk Hogan
- 93 – Triple H
- 93 – Trish Stratus
- 92 – Hollywood Hogan
- 92 – Rob Van Dam
- 91 – Bret “The Hitman” Hart
- 91 – Bruno Sammartino
- 91 – Vader
- 90 – Brock Lesnar [Ruthless Aggression Pack]
- 90 – Eddie Guerrero
- 90 – Kevin Nash [nWo]
- 90 – Kurt Angle
- 90 – Lita
- 90 – Nikki Bella
- 90 – Scott Hall [nWo]
- 90 - Yokozuna
- 89 – Batista
- 89 – Goldberg
- 89 – John Bradshaw Layfield
- 89 – “Macho Man” Randy Savage
- 88 – Andre The Giant
- 88 – Booker T
- 88 – Chyna
- 88 – Faarooq
- 88 – Kevin Nash
- 88 – Shawn Michaels
- 88 – Syxx
- 88 – Ultimate Warrior
- 88 – Umaga
- 87 – Beth Phoenix
- 87 – Brie Bella
- 87 – Diesel
- 87 – Kane
- 87 – Scott Hall
- 86 – British Bulldog
- 86 – Jerry “The King” Lawler
- 86 – Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart
- 86 – Molly Holly
- 86 – Rikishi
- 85 – “Rowdy” Roddy Piper
- 85 – Ted DiBiase
- 85 – X-Pac
- 84 – Razor Ramon
- 82 – Cactus Jack
- 82 – The Hurricane
- 81 – Big Boss Man
- 81 – Boogeyman
- 81 – Doink The Clown
- 77 – Stephanie McMahon
- 77 – Tyler Breeze
- 75 – The Prototype [Ruthless Aggression Pack]
- 75 – Stacy Keibler
- 73 – Leviathan [Ruthless Aggression Pack]
- 70 – Randy Orton [Ruthless Aggression Pack]
- 64 – Eric Bischoff
