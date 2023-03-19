WWE 2K23: Complete list of available Legends, ranked

WWE 2K23 provides a large list of playable characters at launch that players can enjoy across the various match types available. While some are already available, others must be unlocked by playing the game or purchasing the Season Pass. This includes the WWE Legends with this year's iteration of the long-running franchise.

Legends are iconic wrestlers who defined their generation with their moves and performance on the microphone. They are a beloved part of every WWE fan's history with the franchise. The official description for these characters states:

"The WWE’s storied history is loaded with Legends who defined their respective generations with iconic matches, which you can recreate in WWE 2K23. Relive your favorite WWE moments and take control of Legends in WWE 2K23."

Everything you need to know about the currently available Legends in WWE 2K23

As showcased on the official website for the game, the entire ranked list of WWE Legends currently available in WWE 2K23 is as follows:

96 – “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

96 – The Rock

95 – Undertaker

94 – Hulk Hogan

93 – Triple H

93 – Trish Stratus

92 – Hollywood Hogan

92 – Rob Van Dam

91 – Bret “The Hitman” Hart

91 – Bruno Sammartino

91 – Vader

90 – Brock Lesnar [Ruthless Aggression Pack]

90 – Eddie Guerrero

90 – Kevin Nash [nWo]

90 – Kurt Angle

90 – Lita

90 – Nikki Bella

90 – Scott Hall [nWo]

90 - Yokozuna

89 – Batista

89 – Goldberg

89 – John Bradshaw Layfield

89 – “Macho Man” Randy Savage

88 – Andre The Giant

88 – Booker T

88 – Chyna

88 – Faarooq

88 – Kevin Nash

88 – Shawn Michaels

88 – Syxx

88 – Ultimate Warrior

88 – Umaga

87 – Beth Phoenix

87 – Brie Bella

87 – Diesel

87 – Kane

87 – Scott Hall

86 – British Bulldog

86 – Jerry “The King” Lawler

86 – Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart

86 – Molly Holly

86 – Rikishi

85 – “Rowdy” Roddy Piper

85 – Ted DiBiase

85 – X-Pac

84 – Razor Ramon

82 – Cactus Jack

82 – The Hurricane

81 – Big Boss Man

81 – Boogeyman

81 – Doink The Clown

77 – Stephanie McMahon

77 – Tyler Breeze

75 – The Prototype [Ruthless Aggression Pack]

75 – Stacy Keibler

73 – Leviathan [Ruthless Aggression Pack]

70 – Randy Orton [Ruthless Aggression Pack]

64 – Eric Bischoff

