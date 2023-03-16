WWE 2K23 PC minimum and recommended system requirements

WWE 2K23 is already available via early access, with its global launch happening on March 17, 2023, and fans are excited to get their hands on another installment in the long-running WWE 2K video game series. WarGames will finally be making their debut in this title, along with 2K Showcase, which will feature various rivalries from the 20-year-long career of John Cena.

Players who have purchased the Icon Edition and the Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K23 can dive deep into what this year's title offers. Both these editions provide three-day early access to the game. The title will be available on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

This article provides PC players with the minimum and recommended system requirements for WWE 2K23 that they will have to keep in mind before purchasing the game.

Everything you need to know about the minimum and recommended system requirements for WWE 2K23

The official minimum system requirements for this title are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-3550/AMD FX 8150

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060/Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Notes: SSD recommended, AVX - Compatible processor

The official recommended system requirements for this WWE title are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i7-4790/AMD FX 8350

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1070/Radeon RX 580

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card

Additional Notes: SSD recommended, AVX - Compatible processor

#WWE2K23 @WWEgames Hit List!

2K Showcase

MyFACTION online

MyGM up to 4 players

Universe storylines

Creation Suite Upgrades

MyRISE - 2 NEW Storylines

Over 200 New & Returning Superstars

New optional pin mechanic

WarGames

While it is no surprise that the game requires 80 GB of space. The graphics requirement for both minimum and recommended will put a smile on players' faces. Given that the Radeon RX 480 and GTX 1060 can run this game, those with low-end hardware will be able to enjoy the latest iteration of WWE 2K without any major problems.

WWE 2K23 has received positive reviews from critics and players alike, with the title holding an 84% score on Metacritic as of now. Sportskeeda's review of the game awarded it a glowing 9 out of 10, lauding this game's incredibly fun gameplay, improved MyGM mode, and in-depth character customization.

Apart from WarGames' debut and the aforementioned 2K Showcase featuring none other than John Cena, WWE 2K23 will also allow players to enjoy modes such as MyGM, Universe, MyRISE, MyFACTION, and plenty more. It's worth noting that the MyRISE mode provides players with two distinct storylines: The Legacy and The Lock.

