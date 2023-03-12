WWE 2K23 release date and time across all regions revealed

WWE 2K23 is edging closer to release, and players will soon be able to get their hands on the latest iteration. The series has become a favorite among wrestling fans, and 2K Sports has improved the game year-on-year.

The developers have given glimpses of some interesting features that will arrive soon; however, the most important is the release date and time that is now officially available.

Knowing the date and time allows players to preorder the game. Certain benefits come with it, including a period of early access. Irrespective of the benefits, the hardcore fans of WWE 2K23 won’t want to miss out on any of the action that’s waiting for them this time.

WWE 2K23 is following a similar release pattern to the previous years’ releases

There has been plenty of speculation about when WWE 2K23 could possibly be released, and the final dates were given out by 2K sports with the first trailer. Until now, there have been some interesting showcases of elements surrounding the game.

TonyPizzaGuy @TonyPizzaGuy RVD lit a table on fire and did the corkscrew leg drop over the table in #WWE2K23 Showcase! It looks INCREDIBLE! RVD lit a table on fire and did the corkscrew leg drop over the table in #WWE2K23 Showcase! It looks INCREDIBLE! https://t.co/a5F6lFc1gv

WWE 2K23 will be available worldwide on March 17 with its full release, and there’s early access. Eligible players will be able to enjoy the early access period that commences on March 14. The 72 hours of early access will be perfect for hardcore fans who won’t want to miss a single minute of the game.

More clarity is required on the release time from 2K Sports, who will likely release more information in the next couple of days. There’s a chance that the developers may follow a standard midnight launch that considers the local regions’ times. If that’s the case, players can access the game at midnight.

Since New Zealand is the first nation to get to the midnight point, there could be a possible way for players to play early by changing their regions; however, there’s a good chance that the game will be released at 00:00 AM GMT on March 14.

All of the Deluxe Edition perks (3-Day Early Access, Season Pass, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack)

Ruthless Aggression Pack

Icon Edition Bonus Pack The Icon Edition of #WWE2K23 is RUTHLESS!All of the Deluxe Edition perks (3-Day Early Access, Season Pass, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack)Ruthless Aggression PackIcon Edition Bonus Pack The Icon Edition of #WWE2K23 is RUTHLESS! 😤 ♦️ All of the Deluxe Edition perks (3-Day Early Access, Season Pass, Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, Deluxe Edition Bonus Pack)♦️ Ruthless Aggression Pack♦️ Icon Edition Bonus Pack https://t.co/bB3BvZx60z

In this case, players can adjust the applicable time for their respective regions by calculating the difference. Readers are advised to follow the official channels for updated information about the time schedule.

WWE 2K23 will be available on all major platforms, including the current gen consoles of Xbox and PlayStation. Some interesting additions and fan-favorite features from the last few releases are in the pipeline.

