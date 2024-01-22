WWE 2K24: Release date, cover stars, 40 years of WrestleMania, new matches, and more

WWE 2K24 has finally been unveiled, with the company revealing its release date and cover star. The game arrives in less than two months. The upcoming iteration of the flagship WWE video game series brings a plethora of new content for players, including new MyRISE experiences, new match types, improved animation, and plenty more.

We have gathered all the available information regarding WWE 2K24 below.

WWE 2K24 release date & platforms

WWE 2K24 will be released on March 8, 2024. The latest WWE installment will be available on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam).

WWE 2K24 cover stars

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley cover art (Image via WWE)

The Standard Edition cover star is "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes. The Deluxe Edition cover stars are Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley. According to the press release, this is the first time in the series' history that two women wrestlers have been cover stars of a dedicated WWE 2K cover.

For the 40 Years of WrestleMania Edition, WrestleMania legends like The Undertaker, The Rock, John Cena, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, and more adorn the cover.

WWE 2K24 editions and prices

There are four editions that are available. Their content and pricing are as follows:

Standard Edition

Price: $59.99 on PC, PlayStation 4 & Xbox One and $69.99 on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S.

$59.99 on PC, PlayStation 4 & Xbox One and $69.99 on PS5 & Xbox Series X|S. Pre-order bonus offers: This includes the Nightmare Family Pack, which brings four playable Superstars. They are The "Undashing" masked Cody Rhodes, the flamboyant Stardust Cody Rhodes, the 1976 version of Dusty Rhodes, and "Superstar" Billy Graham. Pre-orders also involve MyFaction content like three MyFACTION cards - a Mattel "Bruised" Cody Rhodes Godl Rarity card and Cody's dog, Pharaoh, as a Gold Rarity Manager card. All digital pre-orders also include a free copy of the WWE 2K23 Standard Edition.

Standard Cross-Gen Digital Edition

Price: $69.99 on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This edition allows players to get the Standard Edition for both previous and current-gen platforms for one particular console family and a specific account.

Deluxe Edition

Price: $99.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

$99.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Content: It includes the Standard Cross-Gen edition, the Nightmare Family Pack, a Season Pass that gives access to five post-launch DLC packs, MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger, Gold Rarity Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Card, Gold Rarity Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, and Bianca & Rhea alternate attires.

It includes the Standard Cross-Gen edition, the Nightmare Family Pack, a Season Pass that gives access to five post-launch DLC packs, MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger, Gold Rarity Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Card, Gold Rarity Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, and Bianca & Rhea alternate attires. Early Access: The Deluxe Edition gives early access starting March 5, 2024.

40 Years of WrestleMania Edition

Price: $119.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

$119.99 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Content: It includes the Standard Cross-Gen edition and the Delux Edition bonus content. It also brings the 40 Years of WrestleMania Pack, which includes alternate attires for “Macho King” Randy Savage (WrestleMania VI), Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania 22), Triple H (WrestleMania 30), Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 33), and Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 36), Gold Rarity MyFACTION cards for them, all playable Showcase stars unlocked, and the WrestleMania 40 arena.

It includes the Standard Cross-Gen edition and the Delux Edition bonus content. It also brings the 40 Years of WrestleMania Pack, which includes alternate attires for “Macho King” Randy Savage (WrestleMania VI), Rey Mysterio (WrestleMania 22), Triple H (WrestleMania 30), Charlotte Flair (WrestleMania 33), and Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 36), Gold Rarity MyFACTION cards for them, all playable Showcase stars unlocked, and the WrestleMania 40 arena. Early Access: The Deluxe Edition gives early access starting March 5, 2024.

WWE 2K24 features

40 years of WrestleMania WWE 2K24 cover (Image via WWE)

The announcement marked the following WWE 2K24 features that players get to enjoy:

2K Showcase...of the Immortals: Iconic WrestleMania matches are playable through an amalgamation of gameplay and live-action footage.

Iconic WrestleMania matches are playable through an amalgamation of gameplay and live-action footage. Iconic Roster: Over 200 characters are available, including WWE Legends from the past and the current crop of WWE Superstars.

Over 200 characters are available, including WWE Legends from the past and the current crop of WWE Superstars. New Match Types and Improvements on Existing Match Types: New match types include - Special Guest Referee, Ambulance match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match. Furthermore, Backstage Brawl has 4-player support and new interactive environmental elements that include a working elevator, breakable control room glass, and a vending machine with throwable sodas. Royal Rumble can bring eight online players together in 30 Superstar Online matches.

New match types include - Special Guest Referee, Ambulance match, Casket Match, and Gauntlet Match. Furthermore, Backstage Brawl has 4-player support and new interactive environmental elements that include a working elevator, breakable control room glass, and a vending machine with throwable sodas. Royal Rumble can bring eight online players together in 30 Superstar Online matches. Gameplay Upgrades: New improvements to Super Finishers, the Trading Blows mini-game, top rope dive onto a group of opponents, and more. Seven real WWE referees have been added. New weapons and the option to throw weapons have also been added.

New improvements to Super Finishers, the Trading Blows mini-game, top rope dive onto a group of opponents, and more. Seven real WWE referees have been added. New weapons and the option to throw weapons have also been added. MyGM, MyFACTION, MyRISE, Universe, and Creation Suit are available with WWE 2K24 and upgrades.

Bookmark this page to stay on top of more WWE 2K24 updates as we wait for the upcoming installment's release.

Poll : Are you excited about WWE 2K24? Give me a hell yeah! No 0 votes