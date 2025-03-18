WWE 2K25: How to earn VC easily

VC returns to WWE 2K25 as its premium currency option. From unlocking cosmetics to being a foundation of progression in the new Island game mode, VC plays a bigger role than ever before in the latest wrestling outing from developer Visual Concepts. As such, players who want to get the most out of the game will need a lot of VC in hand.

Interestingly, if players do now want to shell out real money, they can earn VC in WWE 2K25 by just grinding the game. Here's how to do so.

How to get VC quickly in WWE 2K25?

Perhaps disappointingly, there is no real way to get VC at a fast or consistently beneficial rate in the game. While certain Locker Codes may grant VC (which, at the time of writing, none exist), the only other way of getting VC is by playing The Island game mode.

This latest addition to the WWE universe takes a page from 2K's NBA franchise, by allowing players to explore a PvPvE-style sandbox where they can compete against other players and AI opponents to earn VC and XP. The former is also required to purchase various pricey cosmetics, like new clothes, hairstyles, and more from the stores scattered across the Island.

Getting the required VC to buy plenty of cosmetics for personalization will take a lot of time unless players dish out real money (Image via 2K)

Do note that players will only get 100-200 VC per match depending on how they perform, so it will take quite some time to even be able to purchase a single cosmetic item. This is because cosmetics can range from the lowest end of 6,000 VC for hairstyles and basic attire to as high as 18,000 VC for branded shoes.

As such, if players are determined to stick to the grind, they have an arduous journey ahead of them. In other words, the only way to get VC "fast" is to purchase them via microtransactions, which is likely not an option for those looking for a quick buck. Note that since The Island is not on PC, WWE 2K25 fans on there have no way of earning VC in-game.

WWE 2K25 is on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms

