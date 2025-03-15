WWE 2K25 trophy guide: Complete list of achievements 

WWE 2K25 is the latest entry in the WWE series of video games. It was released globally on March 14, 2025. Published by 2K, the game features a lot of trophies for players to collect. These include 1 Platinum trophy, 1 Gold trophy, 5 Silver ones, and a whopping 60 Bronze trophies. This brings the total number of available achievements in the game to 67.

If you have already started the game and are looking for a list of all the achievements available in WWE 2K25, this article has you covered.

All trophies available in WWE 2K25

Platinum Trophy in WWE 2K25:

All Trophies Earned: Earn all trophies

Gold Trophy in WWE 2K25:

Encore Performance: Complete the Story Again

There are 67 trophies in total in WWE 2K25 (Image via 2K)

Silver Trophies in WWE 2K25:

Journey of a Lifetime : Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION.

: Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION. Inevitable: MyGM: Have an Immortal Kyle Slickman win a WrestleMania Main Event while on your roster.

MyGM: Have an Immortal Kyle Slickman win a WrestleMania Main Event while on your roster. Head of the Table : Crowned Your Tribal Chief.

: Crowned Your Tribal Chief. Righteous Victory : Completed Story- Reclaim ending.

: Completed Story- Reclaim ending. Mutiny Mastermind: Completed Story- Conquer ending.

Bronze Trophies in WWE 2K25:

Day 1 Ish: Complete One Objective in Showcase.

Complete One Objective in Showcase. Mic' Up : Complete a Self-Promo rivalry action (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).

: Complete a Self-Promo rivalry action (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode). Enough Talk: Start an immediate match or a brawl from a Call-Put or Prom-Interrupt rivalry action (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).

Start an immediate match or a brawl from a Call-Put or Prom-Interrupt rivalry action (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode). Open Season: Complete an Issue Open Challenge or Accept Open Challenge rivalry action promo (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).

Complete an Issue Open Challenge or Accept Open Challenge rivalry action promo (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode). Wrestling Royalty : Crown a new King and Queen of the Ring (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).

: Crown a new King and Queen of the Ring (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode). Biggest Nights of the Year: Complete both nights of WrestleMania (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode).

Complete both nights of WrestleMania (Universe Classic or Superstar Mode). Going Solo: Defeat Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match without summoning any allies on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI).

Defeat Roman Reigns in a Bloodline Rules match without summoning any allies on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI). Underground Reign: Rack up 25 consecutive wins via KO or submission in an Underground match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI).

Rack up 25 consecutive wins via KO or submission in an Underground match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI). Back By Popular Demand: Complete a chain wrestling sequence, win or lose, on any difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI).

Complete a chain wrestling sequence, win or lose, on any difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI). This Is New: Perform a successful dive attack off the barricade (any difficulty) (Play Mode vs. AI).

Perform a successful dive attack off the barricade (any difficulty) (Play Mode vs. AI). Miraculous Comeback: Win a match via KO after mounting a comeback from a Critical KO situation on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI).

Win a match via KO after mounting a comeback from a Critical KO situation on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI). Impeccable Ring Awareness: Win via pin or submission without having any rope breaks called against you on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI).

Win via pin or submission without having any rope breaks called against you on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI). Recovery Deferred: Win 25 matches on Legend difficulty without using Instant Recovery (Plau Mode vs. AI).

Win 25 matches on Legend difficulty without using Instant Recovery (Plau Mode vs. AI). Size Matters: Using any Giant, win a 5-Entrant Turmoil Gauntlet on Legend difficulty without using all Armor.

Using any Giant, win a 5-Entrant Turmoil Gauntlet on Legend difficulty without using all Armor. Mami's Revenge: As Rhea Ripley, defeat all Judgement Day Members via Pin or Submission on Legend (Play Mode vs. AI).

As Rhea Ripley, defeat all Judgement Day Members via Pin or Submission on Legend (Play Mode vs. AI). Let's Run It Back: Successfully run through a 20-Entrant Turmoil Gauntlet match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI).

Successfully run through a 20-Entrant Turmoil Gauntlet match on Legend difficulty (Play Mode vs. AI). Faction Wars Champion: Defeat 30 Faction Wars Bosses in MyFACTION.

Defeat 30 Faction Wars Bosses in MyFACTION. Rise Through the Ranks: Earn a Leaderboard Reward from a Ranked Play Season.

Earn a Leaderboard Reward from a Ranked Play Season. Loyalty Confirmed: Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION.

Earn a Loyalty Reward in MyFACTION. Taste of Victory: Win a match in MyFACTION.

Win a match in MyFACTION. A Promising Start: Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION.

Complete a Lifetime Challenge in MyFACTION. Weekly Winner: Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION.

Complete a Weekly Tower in MyFACTION. Daily Progress: Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION.

Complete a Daily Challenge in MyFACTION. Start of the Journey: Complete a Location World Tour in MyFACTION.

Complete a Location World Tour in MyFACTION. United States Champion: Complete all of the USA matches in World Tour in MyFACTION.

Complete all of the USA matches in World Tour in MyFACTION. Champion For A Day: Complete all 3 of a day's Daily Challenges in MyFACTION.

Complete all 3 of a day's Daily Challenges in MyFACTION. Never Felt More A-Live: Complete 10 LIVE Events in MyFACTION.

Complete 10 LIVE Events in MyFACTION. Beginner's Luck: Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTION.

Complete ALL Intro Challenges in MyFACTION. Host With The Most: MyGM: Host and Complete a MyGM Online Wrestlemania show with 3 other human controlled brands.

MyGM: Host and Complete a MyGM Online Wrestlemania show with 3 other human controlled brands. Just a Scratch: MyGM: Have 5 or more superstars get injured on your brand during a go home show.

MyGM: Have 5 or more superstars get injured on your brand during a go home show. Medical Bill: MyGM: Collect $150k or more by releasing an injured Cash Suplex from your roster.

MyGM: Collect $150k or more by releasing an injured Cash Suplex from your roster. Use it Or Lose It: MyGM: Have a balance of exactly $0 after booking your show.

MyGM: Have a balance of exactly $0 after booking your show. Inevitable: MyGM: Have an Immortal Kyle Slickman win a Wrestlemania Main Event while on your roster.

MyGM: Have an Immortal Kyle Slickman win a Wrestlemania Main Event while on your roster. Rando Rising: Win A March with a Randomized Custom Superstar.

Win A March with a Randomized Custom Superstar. BANZAI: Crush Hulkamania at the 1993 King of the Ring with Yokozuna.

Crush Hulkamania at the 1993 King of the Ring with Yokozuna. I Did It For the People: Stun "Stone Cold" at No Mercy 2000 with Rikishi.

Stun "Stone Cold" at No Mercy 2000 with Rikishi. The N.T.C.: Win The Bloodline WARGAMES with Team Solo Sikoa.

Win The Bloodline WARGAMES with Team Solo Sikoa. The O.T.C.: Win The Bloodline WARGAMES with Team Roman Reigns.

Win The Bloodline WARGAMES with Team Roman Reigns. The Draft and the Furious: Drafted #1 in WWE 2K25.

Drafted #1 in WWE 2K25. Then There Were Two: Created a 2nd Character.

Created a 2nd Character. United We Stand: Win Unity Titles for the first time.

Win Unity Titles for the first time. Bold Moves: Played a Bold and Brash Personality Story.

Played a Bold and Brash Personality Story. Laughing Last: Played a Comedic Personality Story in WWE 2K25.

Played a Comedic Personality Story in WWE 2K25. The Strategist: Played a Scheming Personality Story.

Played a Scheming Personality Story. Survivor Squad: Recruited Two Allies.

Recruited Two Allies. Legends Assemble: Chose "Legendary Help" branch in Reclaim ending.

Chose "Legendary Help" branch in Reclaim ending. Indie Infiltration: Chose "Indie Assistance" branch in Reclaim ending.

Chose "Indie Assistance" branch in Reclaim ending. Multiverse of MyPlayers: Chose "Blasts from the Past" in Reclaim ending.

Chose "Blasts from the Past" in Reclaim ending. Forged in Battle: Won NXT Championship- fought Trick Williams or IYO SKY.

Won NXT Championship- fought Trick Williams or IYO SKY. Victory By Design: Won NXT Championship- fought Ashante Adonis or Wendy Choo.

Won NXT Championship- fought Ashante Adonis or Wendy Choo. We'll Do It Live : Played a Live Event Match in MyRise.

: Played a Live Event Match in MyRise. Live Event MVP: Earned 50 Stars in Live Event Matches.

Earned 50 Stars in Live Event Matches. Live Event Legend: Earned 100 Stars in Live Event Matches.

Earned 100 Stars in Live Event Matches. GM Punk: MyGM: Enter the Hall Of Fame in first place with CM Punk as your GM and Mutiny as your brand.

MyGM: Enter the Hall Of Fame in first place with CM Punk as your GM and Mutiny as your brand. The 1%: MyGM: Win the main event of every PLE while playing as the Mutiny Brand.

MyGM: Win the main event of every PLE while playing as the Mutiny Brand. In Your Image: Complete the MySuperstar Builder (First Time).

Complete the MySuperstar Builder (First Time). Let's Go!: Complete the Quest "Welcome to My Island."

Complete the Quest "Welcome to My Island." The Road to Glory: Complete A Hall of Fame Challenge.

Complete A Hall of Fame Challenge. Badges? We Need These Stinkin' Badges!: Unlock A Badge.

Unlock A Badge. Terminally Online: Complete A PvP Match in WWE 2K25.

