WWE Universe: Pre-registration for new mobile wrestling game announced

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
11   //    16 May 2019, 21:46 IST

Look at all that free stuff
Look at all that free stuff

I know you're going to find this a shock, and hard to believe, so if you're not already sitting down... you probably should. Ready?

WWE is coming out with another mobile game.

I know, right?!

OK, all kidding aside, WWE and Glu Mobile announced on Wednesday that pre-registering has begun for the latest title in the WWE mobile universe, entitled... uh... WWE Universe. Unlike the previous games in their portfolio - which has mainly consisted of WWE elements being shoehorned into existing mobile game genres (and, to their credit, they've done this quite successfully more often than not), WWE Universe attempts to lean closer to creating an "authentic in-ring experience."

Or, at least, as close as you can get on a handheld sized touchscreen.

While it hasn't officially launched on either the iOS or Android mobile app marketplaces, it has been available for early release testing for a number of months now. The actual release will be on May 28th. By registering ahead of time at this Glu Mobile website, players will receive "250 gold, 10,000 cash, 1 WWE draft pick, and 5 health packs."


If you've played WWE Champions, the company's take on the Match-3 puzzle genre, you'll be fairly familiar with how Universe works. Players will draft, unlock and train WWE Superstars and compete them against both AI controller opponents and other players. Instead of matching jewels, though, they'll perform actual moves against each other.

In order to get the bonuses listed above, you'll need to pre-register by the 27th. The site will ask you for both your email address (probably the one you have attached to the Android or Apple Store on your device) and your phone number. They swear they won't do anything with either (other than, of course, let the WWE and their affiliates blah blah blah this is a lot of small print), and you totally don't have to give them your phone number if you don't want to.

Just on a personal note, I downloaded the early access version of WWE Universe and... it was OK. Obviously, it was a work in progress at the time, so the version I played could be dramatically different than the one that launches on the 28th. I didn't feel the need to keep it installed on my phone for very long, much less spend money on it. But, it was decent and I can see other people really digging it.

What about you? Are you a fan of the WWE mobile games? Are you going to download Universe? Use the comments below and tell us, and visit Sportskeeda's Esports page for much more content!

