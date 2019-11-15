X019 Day 1: Life is Strange studio's next game is called Tell Me Why

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 16:34 IST SHARE

Tell me Why

Dontnod Entertainment, one of the finest gaming studios around that makes beautiful episodic adventure games, are back with yet another magnificent looking emotional and episodic adventure called Tell Me Why.

Life is Strange and Vampyr Studio are partnering up with Microsoft and Xbox to bring us Tell Me Why, which is set in the small, picturesque town of Alaska and features twins Alyson and Tyler, who share a supernatural bond and uses that special ability to unravel the memories of their traumatic childhood.

Tell Me Why is the first game from a major gaming publisher to feature a transgender main character and the developers have worked closely with the LGBTQ media advocacy group called GLAAD to help create a believable and multidimensional character.

Tyler is a fully-realized, endearing character, whose story is not reduced to simplistic trans tropes. Creating a playable lead trans character – and taking such care to get it right – raises the bar for future LGBTQ inclusion in gaming.

According to the game director Florent Guillaume, Tell Me Why is a choice-based narrative game where players will explore the identical twins' different memories of key events and decide which memory they want to believe in.

The choices that players will make throughout the game will decide the bond the twins share and their ultimate future.

Dontnod Entertainment also went on to confirm that unlike Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2, each of which had multiple months of gap between its episodic releases, the episodes of Tell Me Why will be much closely released.

Tell Me Why is coming to Xbox One, Xbox game pass, PC and Steam in 2020.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.