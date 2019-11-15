X019 Day 1: Top 5 announcements that you need to know about

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 15 Nov 2019, 17:20 IST SHARE

Everwild

Last night's X019 event, which Microsoft promoted as "the annual global celebration of all things Xbox", saw a couple of major announcements that nobody saw coming. This includes new IP reveals from Xbox Game studios, release date announcements for previously revealed titles, and information regarding the Xbox Game Pass and much more.

Here are the top 5 X019 announcements that you need to know about:

#1 Rare's next game is called Everwild

The biggest surprise from last night's event was none other than the studio behind Sea of Thieves. Rare revealed their next game, which looks like a combination of Legend of Zelda: Breathe of Wild and Sony's then-announced game Wild.

Everwild is a beautiful adventure with a similar shade of art direction found in the studios' previous works. According to the devs, the game is still super early in development and that they are super excited about the unique potential of the game they are creating.

#2 Obsidian's next game is a survival co-op game called Grounded

Obsidian Entertainment just released The Outer Worlds, but that won't stop this ambitious game developing studio to release another incredible looking first person, survival, co-op game called Grounded in just a few more months.

Grounded is currently scheduled to release in early 2020.

#3 Life is Strange Studio is back with another episodic adventure called Tell me Why

Advertisement

Dontnod Entertainment has partnered up with Xbox to bring us Tell Me Why, a 3 episode, emotional and episodic adventure set in the small town of Alaska which features twin protagonists Tyler and Alyson, who are connected via supernatural abilities.

The game is scheduled to release in 2020.

#4 Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge gets a release date

Ninja Theory's co-op brawling game Bleeding Edge, which was revealed back at E3 2019 this year gets a brand new character trailer along with a release date.

The game will be out on 24 March, 2020.

#5 50 new games coming to Project xCloud

xCloud

Microsoft's cloud gaming platform called Project xCloud will be launching for Xbox and PC in 2020 which comes along with 50 games including the likes of Devil May Cry 5, Tekken 7, etc.

These were the biggest announcements that caught our attention at this year's X019 event. What was your favorite announcement?

Tell us in the comments down below. Also for more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.