Xayne top up event in Free Fire OB27 update: Everything to know

One of the significant aspects of the Free Fire OB27 update has been characters in general. Garena has entirely overhauled the character UI and loadout section to make it easier and more accessible.

Besides this, abilities have been reworked and adjusted to balance the gameplay. The list of characters in Free Fire has been further expanded to 39 with two new inclusions.

One of the two characters introduced in Free Fire is Xayne and is available as a top-up reward. This article provides the players with the details of the new character and top-up event in Garena Free Fire.

Also read: B2K’s (Born2Kill) Free Fire ID, total subscribers, monthly income, channel views, and more

Xayne top up event in Free Fire

The character can be collected after topping up 200 diamonds

Xayne is available for free. Players do not need to spend diamonds to acquire them but need to top up a specific number of diamonds between April 15 and 21.

Advertisement

Players will have to purchase 200 diamonds to acquire the newest character, while for receiving the Xayne’s Xtreme Bundle, they will have to top up 500 diamonds.

These rewards must be collected manually from the events section. Players can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: First, top up the required number of diamonds. To do this, tap on the diamond icon.

Step 2: Select the required number of diamonds and make the purchase.

Step 3: Once the top-up is successful, players can obtain the character from Events > Xayne Top Up and tap on the claim button beside the corresponding rewards.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs M8N: Who has better Free Fire stats in April 2021?

Xayne character in Free Fire

Advertisement

Xayne character in Free Fire

The character possesses a distinctive active ability called Xtreme Encounter, which is one of its kind. When activated, players receive an additional 80 HP temporarily, and the damage to gloo walls and shields is boosted to 10 seconds. There is a cooldown of 150 seconds.

Meanwhile, at the highest level, the damage is buffed by 100%, and the cooldown is reduced considerably to 100.