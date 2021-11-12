Xbox adds custom installation folder and mod Support on PC

Xbox is currently one of the biggest publishers in the gaming industry. Over the last few years, Microsoft's gaming division has expanded beyond consoles and has made its mark on Windows PC and cloud gaming.

From bringing Xbox titles on PC to platform-specific features like widescreen support to Game Pass for PC, Xbox has been supporting the PC platform on par with its console counterpart.

Even though Xbox games are also purchasable from Steam, the Xbox application on Windows PC brings Game Pass for PC. In a recent update, the developers at Microsoft have new exciting features coming to the Xbox application on PC, including a custom installation folder and, most importantly, mod support.

With custom folder and mod support, Xbox is making games on PC more accessible

With the addition of features like custom installation folders and mod support, Xbox is taking a massive leap to become as competent as other PC platforms and opening up to give players access to their game files.

Let’s take an in-depth look at the features.

Custom Install Folder:

Being part of the same Microsoft ecosystem, the Xbox application had the advantage of being deeply synchronized with the Windows operating system. The most infamous part of the Xbox application or the Microsoft Store at large was the UWP or the Universal Windows Platform file system. This implemented a heavy layer of encryption which meant the files were literally inaccessible and were limited only to the boot drive, which in most cases is the C drive.

With Windows 11, Microsoft opened up the Microsoft Store to be more inclusive and even include Android applications through the Amazon App Store. With the Xbox application opening up the file management system to be more accessible to the players and the inclusion of custom install location, the storefront is shaping up to be on par with other PC platforms.

Mod Support:

Modding is a major pillar of PC games. Mods bridge the gap between older titles to be more compatible with newer hardware as well as increase the lifespan of a game. While Steam has long supported mods, either through Steam Community mods or actual changes in the file, with Xbox bringing the support, many fans will be able to enjoy amazing mods.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Xbox titles such as Elder Scrolls V Skyrim and Fallout 4 are known to be some of the most modded games out there. With Xbox bringing in official support, the titles included in the Game Pass PC will be able to enjoy mod support.

Edited by R. Elahi