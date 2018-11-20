How Xbox can dominate the next generation

Microsoft Xbox

Xbox One's launch in 2013 was a joke.

Sony's PS4 beat it up at almost everything the Xbox one was willing to offer them.

Whether it be better specifications, better services or better collection of exclusive games, PS4 outshone it at every corner and still continues to do so every day.

PS4 is the best selling console this generation and it has the better collection of games to play or in Sony's word- "The best place to play."

But Microsoft has been willing to learn from their past mistakes and this year's E3 was a good example.

If they continue to listen to their fans, they very well might come back on track.

Here are five reasons I think they might in the coming generation.

#1 Bigger and better exclusives

This should be Microsoft's biggest concern because this is what will ultimately sell their product.

It's almost as easy as a walk in the park, make great exclusives for your console and people will be forced to buy your product.

Sony followed this simple rule and the result is in front of us.

Microsoft, however, is trying to catch up and what looks like a very promising line up they have ahead for all of us.

Recently Microsoft has acquired a total of seven first party developers for themselves and this is huge. These companies have already started working on games for Xbox One and most definitely the next Xbox.

These companies which includes-Ninja Theory, Obsidian Entertainment, Playground games, The Initiative, Undead Labs, Compulsion games and InXile are some pretty big names in the video game industry, especially the starting three.

The biggest problem with Xbox exclusive games is that they are of most of the same genre.

Microsoft seems to solve that with the acquisition of these studios.

#2 Multiple console release; Cheaper Price

Recently it was leaked that Microsoft is releasing another version of Xbox One next year without disk support and it might cost as less as $100 USD.

That is a great move by Microsoft.

People should have the option to choose what console they need.

Do I need the disk version? Do I need the one with VR support? Do I need the one with 4K support? It's my choice.

Since Microsoft is thinking in that direction, it won't be surprising if they plan this scheme for their next Xbox.

#3 Better Game services

If there's one thing Microsoft is really better than Sony is being user-friendly and providing services that are actually beneficial for the players.

Xbox Game pass is one such service, If you don't know, it's a subscription-based service where you pay a monthly fee of $9.99 and a get a huge load of games to play.

It's an amazing user-friendly service and Microsoft has proudly continued to support this in the future, they recently announced that all the first party games will also be available at launch on the game pass at the same monthly price.

Now ain't that a treat?

#4 Backwards compatibility; Cross-play

We all know we can trust Microsoft with things like Backwards compatibility and Cross-play, unlike Sony.

Xbox One has a fine line up backwards compatible games and I believe the next Xbox will have this feature as well.

Microsoft can make this more interesting by making the games a cross-play between the Xbox One X and the next Xbox.

You see, this way the standard Xbox One users will have to switch the consoles and the people who just bought the X version will be relieved and happy with what they have.

This might not make them much profit in the beginning, but in the long term, Microsoft will win

people's trust and they need it now more than ever.

I'm hoping that they pull off such a move because they have actually done this in the past.

Remember Rise Of The Tomb Raider? The game was on both Xbox 360 and the Xbox One.

A great friendly move, remember Sony releasing any PS4 exclusive on PS3 after its launch? I don't.

#5 Release the next Xbox in 2019

Sony is skipping E3 2019. What better chance to announce and release the next Xbox in 2019? The quicker they forget and move on that this generation existed, the better.

They can pull off an another Xbox 360 move next year and gain all the audience before Sony even thinks of releasing the PS5, just like 360 did 18 years ago.

