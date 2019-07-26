Xbox Game Pass: PC and Console both get three new games

Resident Evil 4 on Xbox One

July might be coming to a close (how is it almost August already? Good grief), but Microsoft isn't done providing new games to their Game Pass subscribers. Today, four games in total were uploaded to the service, three for console, and three for PC.

Let's take a look at what we're getting.

For Xbox One only

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 is the definition of both a classic and a complete series reinvention. Debuting on the GameCube in 2005, RE4 eschewed the tank controls and slow paced gameplay for action, gun play, and plenty of adrenaline. It was a major hit and has been a major influence on the gaming business since it was released.

RE4 has been re-released and remastered numerous times, and other than a few elements that haven't aged well, it still holds up great today. If you have a subscription and haven't played it, give it a shot.

For both Xbox One & PC

Worms W.M.D.

Worms W.M.D. takes the classic Worms formula and adds a ton of customization features. A strategy battle game involving... you know... worms, each team moves one wormy soldier at a time into position and attempts to eliminate their opponents. It doesn't get much more simple than that. It's a great pick-up-and-play type of game that's also a lot of fun in multiplayer, as well.

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

In the heyday of arcade fighting games, plenty of games tried to differentiate themselves from the established leaders of the pack, Street Fighter II and Mortal Kombat. Rare gave it a shot with Killer Instinct, a game that made use of the same type of pre-rendered graphics that made Donkey Kong Country look so amazing. Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition is the modern re-imagining of that classic title, and it's pretty fun to play.

Advertisement

However, even if the new game isn't for you, the Definitive Edition also comes with the original Killer Instinct and Killer Instinct 2, which is reason enough to download it. Plus, you know, it's free. Oh, and you can fight as the Battletoads in it. So there.

For PC only

Unavowed

You don't see many point-and-click adventure games anymore, but they're still around and they're still pretty good. Well, at least Unavowed is supposed to be.

The latest addition to Game Pass for PC is an adventure game set in a modern New York City - but one where magic and demons are a real thing. You'll visit all sorts of real life NYC locations - including Wall Street (where we all know there are real demons anyway)(OOOH CUTTING EDGE HUMOR).

This one received some pretty decent reviews, but it's the only game on this list I haven't played yet. But, I'm looking forward to giving it a spin, as I grew up with games like Space Quest, Police Quest 2, and Maniac Mansion. What did you guys play?

No, really. Let me know in the comments down below, and happy downloading