When are Xbox Game Pass owners getting their hands on Rainbow Six Extraction?

Ubisoft's upcoming Co-op Shooter Rainbow Six Extraction, set in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six universe, will release on various platforms this month.

Earlier, the company announced that alongside Ubisoft Plus, Ubisoft's subscription service, Rainbow Six Extraction will release on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass.

Evidently, gamers and fans have been curious as to when the game is going to be launching on the subscription service of Microsoft.

When is Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction releasing on Xbox Game Pass?

Ubisoft's PvE co-op shooter is a spin-off of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, a 5v5 PvP shooter. Earlier this month, the company said that Ubisoft is planning to bring the upcoming shooter onto Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC, so subscribers of Microsoft Xbox's subscription service can try the game out for no additional cost.

Ubisoft @Ubisoft



Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!

ubi.li/faTwW We’re bringing Ubisoft+ to Xbox!! Expect more news in the futureUntil then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day! We’re bringing Ubisoft+ to Xbox!! Expect more news in the future 👀Until then, play Rainbow Six Extraction on Xbox Game Pass & PC Game Pass on launch day!👉 ubi.li/faTwW https://t.co/zOmr1sE3nv

Furthermore, Ubisoft has said that Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction is set to release on Xbox's subscription service on day 1, when the game launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction officially launches on January 20, 2022.

What is Rainbow Six Extraction?

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction is an upcoming three-player co-op shooter where players join the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis & Containment Team (REACT). While teaming up in squads of 1-3, the gamers, playing as beloved operators from Rainbow Six Siege, face mysterious alien creatures known as Archaeans.

Image via Ubisoft/VG247

The game will feature a deep operator progression system, four distinct difficulty settings, 12 all-new and unpredictable maps which are roughly three times the size of previous Rainbow Six Siege maps across four dynamic regions.

The game will further have almost 60 weapons, tech from Rainbow Six Siege, 15 exclusive REACT tech, and free post-launch support, including a weekly end-game challenge mode.

Also Read Article Continues below

The title also has a cross-play Buddy Pass system that lets friends play for free, along with full cross-play, cross-save, and cross-progression across all the platforms.

Edited by Saman