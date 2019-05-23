×
Xbox Game Pass: You deserve a 'Banner' if you 'Survive' these new Game Pass additions

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    23 May 2019, 22:21 IST

The Banner Saga
The Banner Saga

One day after announcing the Xbox Game Pass line-up for the next few weeks, Microsoft has added two new games to the service. One is a stone cold classic and the other was, well, stone-cold dead on arrival after release.

The Banner Saga - Inspired by Norse mythology (which really seems to be the thing in game design these days), The Banner Saga is a tactical RPG originally released on PC back in 2014 (so they did it back before it was cool), then released on consoles in 2016. If you enjoyed games like Final Fantasy Tactics or the Shining Force titles, this plays a lot like these - but with a bigger emphasis on story. The narrative revolves around your entire party, and choices one of them makes can affect the rest.

Metal Gear Survive - So, I made a joke about this one earlier one but, to be honest, it's not horrible. It's certainly not up to par with the rest of the games in the series - and that's to be expected, honestly. Taking place in-between the two halves of Metal Gear Solid V, Survive is set in a parallel world where members of Big Boss's MSF group are forced to defend themselves against zombies whose heads turn into crystals or something. Seriously, though, this kinda sounds like something Kojima would dream up, doesn't it?

Fortunately, both games are free to download and play whenever you want with a Game Pass subscription ($9.99US a month), so you can judge both for yourselves.

As far as future releases go:

Late May/early June on Game Pass
Late May/early June on Game Pass

Void Bastards - 5/29

Dead by Daylight - 5/30

Outer Wilds (Xbox One exclusive)- 5/30

Full Metal Furies - 6/6

The Banner Saga 2 - 6/6

Superhot - 6/6


Tags:
Xbox One
