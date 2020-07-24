Xbox Games Showcase: Full list of games revealed

Microsoft has kicked off their plans for the Summer regarding the Xbox Series X, with the Xbox Games Showcase live stream last night. The stream was focused on the games for the next-gen console, both indie and Triple-A.

Some of the games revealed on the stream will be available on launch of the Xbox Series X. A lot of the games showcased during the stream featured the 'Optimised for Xbox Series X' badge, which bears good news for prospective console buyers.

"Games featuring the Optimised for Xbox Series X badge will showcase unparalleled load-times, heightened visuals and steadier framerates at up to 120FPS." - Xbox official website.

It does seem like games will be taking full advantage of the powerful hardware of the next-gen console to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.

Full List of Games Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase

Halo Infinite was one of the games fans were looking most forward to in the Games Showcase, and 343 Industries did not disappoint. The game is looking to be a platform for the next 10 years of Halo, much like Destiny's release structure.

This means that 343 will not be releasing numbered sequels, but rather adding to the game over the next 10 years. The gameplay looked it had gotten a huge overhaul, including a new grappling hook for Master Chief.

Full List of Games Revealed for Xbox Series X:

1) Halo Infinite

Advertisement

2) Avowed

3) Forza Motorsport

4) State of Decay 3

5) CrossfireX

6) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

7) Phantasy Star Online 2

8) The Medium

9) The Gunk

10) Tetris Effect: Connected

11) Stalker 2

12) Destiny 2

13) Psychonauts 2

14) As Dusk Falls

15) Grounded

16) The Outer Worlds

17) Tell Me Why

18) Everwild

19) Balan Wonderworld

20) Hello Neighbor 2

21) Echo Generation

22) Watch Dogs: Legion

23) ExoMecha

24) Dragon Quest 11S