Xbox Games Showcase: Full list of games revealed

Microsoft has kicked off their plans for the Summer regarding the Xbox Series X, with the Xbox Games Showcase live stream last night. The stream was focused on the games for the next-gen console, both indie and Triple-A.
Some of the games revealed on the stream will be available on launch of the Xbox Series X. A lot of the games showcased during the stream featured the 'Optimised for Xbox Series X' badge, which bears good news for prospective console buyers.
"Games featuring the Optimised for Xbox Series X badge will showcase unparalleled load-times, heightened visuals and steadier framerates at up to 120FPS." - Xbox official website.
It does seem like games will be taking full advantage of the powerful hardware of the next-gen console to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience.
Full List of Games Revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase
Halo Infinite was one of the games fans were looking most forward to in the Games Showcase, and 343 Industries did not disappoint. The game is looking to be a platform for the next 10 years of Halo, much like Destiny's release structure.
This means that 343 will not be releasing numbered sequels, but rather adding to the game over the next 10 years. The gameplay looked it had gotten a huge overhaul, including a new grappling hook for Master Chief.
Full List of Games Revealed for Xbox Series X:
1) Halo Infinite
2) Avowed
3) Forza Motorsport
4) State of Decay 3
5) CrossfireX
6) Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
7) Phantasy Star Online 2
8) The Medium
9) The Gunk
10) Tetris Effect: Connected
11) Stalker 2
12) Destiny 2
13) Psychonauts 2
14) As Dusk Falls
15) Grounded
16) The Outer Worlds
17) Tell Me Why
18) Everwild
19) Balan Wonderworld
20) Hello Neighbor 2
21) Echo Generation
22) Watch Dogs: Legion
23) ExoMecha
24) Dragon Quest 11SPublished 24 Jul 2020, 12:40 IST