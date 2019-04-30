Xbox Games with Gold: May 2019 lineup revealed

Xbox Live Games with Gold releases a few free games every month if you are subscribed to the service, which also allows players to play online. The May 2019 lineup has been revealed and the following games will be free with Xbox Live Gold:

Marooners - Original cost: $9.99

The Golf Club 2019 - Original cost: $49.99

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon (Xbox 360) - Original Cost: $19.99

Comic Jumper (Xbox 360) - Original Cost: $19

The line-up for this month is quite disappointing, unless you are a fan of the Golf Club games. Marooners is a game which consists of multiple mini-games that you can play co-op with other players locally. While initially fun, it can get stale pretty fast and the target demographic for the game seems to be children under the age of 16.

There are also two Xbox 360 games which will be playable on the Xbox One. Insect Armageddon is probably the worst in the Earth Defense Force series, which is an exceptional series of games.

Comic Jumper is a great game which is quite a niche concept. The gameplay has weapons, melee combat and platformer levels. It has a great sense of humour and really brings the comic book aspect of the game to life.

Xbox is releasing games in higher quantites with their second subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. It costs the same but doesn't enable Xbox Live services, only the free games. Microsoft also announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which will combine the two services into one and it will be cheaper.

Hopefully, the combined service also means that they will combine the number of free games they distribute. Game Pass Ultimate will be released later in the year and Microsoft has not announced the arrangement they plan to have for subscribers yet.

