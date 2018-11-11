Xbox News: 6 huge announcements at Xbox's fan fest-X018

Microsoft

Microsoft took us all by surprise when they announced they will be holding a fan fest event this year in Mexico.

Obviously, it was a good step considering it's counterpart PlayStation, which cancelled it's major event PSX this year.

Microsoft had some huge announcements to make so let's just get right into it.

#1 Microsoft acquires two huge western RPG studios

ObsidianEntertainment

This is perhaps the biggest news of all and probably the least surprising as well.

Microsoft announced they will be acquiring Obsidian Entertainment - the one responsible for making games such as Fallout New Vegas, as their internal studio, to make a good quality first party exclusives.

Any guesses? I think they are the one making the new Fable game.

Microsoft also announced about acquiring inXile Entertainment, another studio commonly known for making RPGs.

Both studios have the same heritage but will be working on independent projects.

#2 Crackdown 3 release date announced; new multiplayer mode revealed

Xbox's only first party exclusive announced for 2019 has finally received a release date after being delayed three times previously .

Crackdown 3 has set to release on February 15, alongside a new multiplayer mode called Wrecking Zone.

#3 Bioshock Director revealed a new cel-shaded shooter called Void Bastards

This actually came as a surprise. Void Bastards is a strategy based Shooter in a Sci-fi setting with Borderlands like visuals.

What else could we want?

Void Bastards is currently scheduled to release in early 2019.

#4 Forza Horizon 4 gets a new DLC-Fortune Island

Forza Horizon 4 is probably this generation's best racing game yet, and it's getting a huge expansion called Fortune Island which is set to release on December 13 this year.

It takes players offshore on a remote British isle where they will experience extreme weather conditions such as fierce lighting storms.

#5 PUBG is coming to Xbox Game Pass, along with 15 other games

Microsoft's subscription-based service is becoming a huge deal, as PlayerUnkown's Battleground as well 15 other games with the likes of HellBlade: Senua's Sacrifice and Ori and the Blind Forest are making its way there.

#6 Kingdom Hearts 3 gets Winnie the Pooh

In its brand new trailer reveal at X018, Kingdom Hearts 3 will mark the return of Winnie the Pooh from the first game.

Ready to relive your childhood?

Kingdom Hearts 3 launches January 29, 2019, on PS4 and XBox One.

