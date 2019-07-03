Xbox News: 8 new games announced for Xbox Game Pass in July

Credit: Xbox Game Pass on Twitter

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's game subscription service which offers you free games every month at a low price of $10 has announced a new set of free games for subscribers today. Microsoft announced a great list of games in their E3 panel last month for June including Arkham Knight, Metro: Exodus, Everspace, Hollow Knight and much more.

Microsoft also announced the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a combination of the services Xbox Game Pass and the online play service Xbox Live Gold. They also announced that the Game Pass subscription would be coming to PC. Probably their most exciting announcement since their announcement to release the Halo Series on PC!

The free games for July 2019 with their release dates are:

Middle-earth: Shadow of War – July 4 (Xbox/PC)

My Time at Portia – July 4 - (Xbox/PC)

Undertale – July 4 - (PC)

Blazing Chrome – July 11 - (Xbox/PC)

Dead Rising 4 – July 11 - (Xbox/PC)

LEGO City Undercover – July 11 - (Xbox)

Timespinner – July 11 - (PC)

Unavowed – July 11 - (PC)

Fitting this many upcoming games into a single tweet was no easy task pic.twitter.com/yOMQ2suA1q — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 3, 2019

The additions to the game pass this month further seal the deal why this subscription is really worth it. Middle Earth: Shadow of War is a sequel to the 2014 Shadow of Mordor and continues in the RPG Genre in the Lord of the Rings Universe.

Undertale was and still is one of the most popular indie games released. It stirred a lot of hype and a cult following since its release. My Time at Portia is also a really fun indie game if you are into the sandbox environment of collecting resources and building things.

The list above are the only games announced so far. Microsoft usually announces more games as the middle of the month is reached, so we can expect more games in the Game Pass service.

