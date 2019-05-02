Xbox News: Cloud streaming project xCloud hits a new milestone

Microsoft's game streaming service Project xCloud hit a great new milestone today. The project is still currently undergoing testing. But it looks like the developers in the xCloud team have finished their "takehome" release.

This means that xCloud is ready for the next phase, which is public testing. Microsoft's Project xCloud promises to deliver console-like gaming services on any available device. The current plan is to release it on Android, iOS and even on the Nintendo Switch.

Congrats to Project xCloud team for completing their takehome release. Excited to get feedback from our internal teams ahead of public trials later this year. pic.twitter.com/un1T8mg0d4 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) May 1, 2019

Brad Sams, from Microsoft Insider has also confirmed that they will be demonstrating some of the features of the xCloud service in their E3 2019 panel. We haven't seen much of it yet but we did see the ability to run Forza Horiza 4 on an Android controller. The only condition is that you have a high speed internet.

The technology to implement this kind of cloud service game streaming is a rather complex one. Games such as PUBG, Pokemon Go and many others have proven that there is a huge mobile market to cater to as well. Many of these people will not own a console but smartphones are almost universal among people nowadays.

Microsoft's Project xCloud is competing with the newly announced Google Stadia as well. Google has barely been in the gaming market but it looks like it will be competing with xCloud for the streaming service. Google Stadia ran Assassin's Creed Odyssey successfully and proved itself to be a powerful streaming service. Who will stand out on top?

All we know is that the future of gaming is going to change. With new developments in VR technology, a huge mobile market and a rise in the number of gamers in general, everyone wants a slice of the pie. It does seem to be a hopeful future with a lot of options for us consumers.

